Floyd Mayweather accused of scripted fights on Heist Tour

Floyd Mayweather faces accusations almost daily of his exhibitions being scripted. Does the boxing legend care? – Not one iota.

Going even further than no caring, Mayweather freely admits he’s taking free money from a ‘Heist Tour’ that is the easiest cash he’s ever made.

Ishe Smith, a friend of Mayweather and former fighter Floyd guided to a world title, backs Mayweather’s decision to keep taking from the bank of boxing Pay Per View.

“I will never s— on a man making some money or robbing the bank. Especially a man that retired 50-0,” said Smith.

“Say what you want. But if you were Floyd Mayweather and you had the chance to make ten million-plus for fighting a scrub, you would do it too. Circus or not,” he added.

DAZN’s Sergio Mora likened Mayweather’s continued run in his mid-forties to a robbery.

Floyd Mayweather printing his own money

“Floyd Mayweather is set to put the gloves and the mask back on. The easy money for boxers now is picking a fight with MMA fighters and YouTubers.”

Mayweather outlined how simple signing up and printing his money is.

“From this exhibition alone, I will make somewhere upwards of 15 to 20 million. That’s just from this exhibition,” he told The Daily Mail.

“So, it’s cool. Nine minutes, twenty million, not bad.”

He added: “Exhibitions also allow me to travel more. I have always traveled a lot but can entertain people worldwide.”

However, not everyone is on Mayweather’s side. Ex-MMA star Chael Sonnen says Mayweather doesn’t train for facing the likes of John Gotti III as there’s already an agreement in place pre-fight.

“He’s getting good exposure making a bunch of money. And he’s having a really good time. All of those things bother me.

“I don’t want him having a good time. No fighter gets to have fun. No fighter that’s 40 years old that isn’t doing actual fights, only pretending to go against terrible competition that can barely sell.

“These guys can barely even pretend they’re knocked out. It’s not all that good. They don’t get to have fun and make millions of dollars.

Read the script

“If Floyd can go in there and get $8 million for whatever that is, he doesn’t have to work very hard. He doesn’t have to train because the script is on his side, and they’ve already told him who’s going down and when. Isn’t that something I’d want to emulate?

“They paid him $8 million, gave him a script, brought him back again, giving him $8 million, have him read the script.”

Regarding his fight with Deji in Dubai last year, Sonnen admitted that he only thinks those are scripted as he’s never been able to attend.

“I don’t know. I think in Dubai. They’re actual competition. They’re just with bums.

“Those might also be scripted, like the stuff he’s doing in Japan. I don’t actually know that. I haven’t got to see one. They’re like little private events.”

