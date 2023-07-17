Everything You Need to Know about the Spence vs Crawford Fight

Errol Spence vs Terence Crawford, two undefeated boxers bound for the hall of fame, fighting to become the first men’s four-belt undisputed welterweight champion. It doesn’t get much bigger than this.

In preparation for one of the most anticipated boxing matches of the last decade, we’re here, along with our friends and experts at overtimeheroics.net, to give you all the information you need to be ready for this monumental event.

We’ll cover everything from fight time, location, watch details, and ticket cost, alongside a preview of what you can expect on match day. It’s going to be huge.

A Legacy-Defining Fight

Fight Details

When: July 29, 2023, 8 PM ET

Where: T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas

TV Options: SHOWTIME PPV ($84.99)

Ticket Price: Starting at $205

Why it matters: Crawford vs Spence is far from your average title fight. For starters, no matter who wins, they’ll be the first undisputed welterweight champion of the four-belt era. Crawford himself has already been an undisputed four-belt champion before but in the super lightweight division.

No matter who wins this fight, both legendary boxers are headed to the Hall of Fame, but only one will get the chance to go in undefeated.

A combined 67-0, only 15 men have ever retired from boxing as undefeated world champions. Could Crawford or Spence make that 16?

Now, let’s talk about what you can expect on match day – barring aside the undercard which is also stacked with talent – as well as one disadvantage that each fighter will have to overcome in order to win.

Be Prepared for A Long Fight

Both Crawford and Spence have knockout rates north of 75%, but don’t let that deceive you into thinking this one will be over early thanks to a killer blow.

While the two tend to end their fights with KOs, they don’t usually come early and are often more a result of wearing down their opponents over time. In 12-round fights, they’ve combined for 20 knockouts, with 15 of those coming in the sixth round or later.

So, when the Spence vs Crawford date comes around, be prepared for it to most likely go into the later rounds.

A Mental Game

Former undisputed middleweight champion Bernard Hopkins thinks that this fight will end up coming down to mentality, and it’s hard to disagree with him.

“This fight here is gonna be based on the mental toughness, the ‘I’m ready’, the who want it the most. And then the skills come second.” said Hopkins in a recent interview with FightHype.com.

Crawford and Spence are two legends with very similar fighting styles and strengths. At the end of the day, this one might just come down to mind games and mental toughness.

Red Flag: Will Spence Be Ready?

Since being involved in a severe car accident in October 2019, Spence has fought just two times and hasn’t entered the ring once since April 2022. Spence has had extended breaks like this in 2020 and came back looking strong. But with all respect to Danny Garcia and Yordenis Ugás, Crawford is an entirely different beast.

After a few rough years dealing with injuries, including a torn retina back in 2021 while training for a canceled fight against Manny Pacquiao, does Spence still have what it takes to beat the best of the best?

Red Flag: Can Crawford Overcome Size Disadvantage?

While Crawford does have Spence beat in the reach department (74 vs 72 cm), he will have to deal with a slight height disadvantage (5’9” vs 5’8”) as well as a weight difference that could be significant.

Spence will probably rehydrate to between 160 and 165 lbs. on fight night, which will make him one of the heaviest fighters the smaller welterweight Crawford will have ever faced. Crawford has spent his career moving up weight classes, but could this difference end up being too much to handle in a fight of fine margins?

It’s Anyone’s Match

No matter who ends up winning, the Crawford vs Spence full fight is certainly not one to miss. Undefeated records are on the line with a chance to become the first men’s four-belt undisputed welterweight champion.

When two legends go head-to-head like this, it’s really anyone’s match, but overall you can expect a long fight that will most likely end in a thrilling late-round knockout.