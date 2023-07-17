Boxing News: Baumgardner’s Revenge / Minimumweight purse bid

Alycia Baumgardner retained her undisputed super featherweight championship by defeating Christina Linardatou and rematching her rivalry with the Greek fighter.

The American won a unanimous decision Saturday night at the Masonic Temple in Detroit to remain the reigning champion of the division.

The judges’ scorecards were 99-91, 98-92 and 98-92 in a fight in which Baumgardner fought her heart out and earned an important victory for her career.

The World Boxing Association (WBA), WBC, WBO and IBF champion not only defended her titles but redeemed herself by defeating the only opponent she had lost to in her professional career.

Linardatou had defeated Baumgardner in 2018 by split decision and tried to repeat history but this time it was not enough for her to get the victory. However, the Dominican Republic-born fighter, who also holds Greek nationality, planted a tough fight to the champion and both put on a great show in Detroit.

With the win, Baumgardner improved her record to 15 wins, 1 loss and 7 knockouts, while Linardatou now has 14 wins, 3 losses and 6 knockouts.

Minimumweight

The World Boxing Association (WBA), through its Championships Committee, issued a resolution for the minimum weight in which it ordered a Purse bid between Thammanoon Niyomtrong and Erick Rosa for next July 21, to be held via Zoom.

The situation has been unprecedented due to a series of events that have prevented both fighters from stepping into the ring to fight for the world championship. For that reason, the pioneer organization decided to make an unprecedented decision with the intention of resolving the situation and leave the 105 lbs. with only one champion.

The bidding is scheduled to take place under WBA rules but with certain conditions among stands out the fact that the fight has to be held in a neutral country. It cannot be organized in Thailand or the Dominican Republic due to the inconveniences that have delayed the fight in previous occasions.

On the other hand, whoever wins the rights to organize the fight must do it in a period between 60 and 90 days; that is, between September 19 and October 19, 2023.

On the other hand, the WBA offered the possibility to both fighters to make a fight without their titles at stake. In case of accepting this fight by either of them, it must be done before August 21.

The WBA continues to work in order to comply with the world title reduction plan implemented by President Gilberto Jesus Mendoza. To date, it has managed to have only one champion in 12 of the 17 categories.