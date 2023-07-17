Andres Cortes eager to show improvements vs Xavier Martinez

Top Rank’s undefeated Jr. Lightweight, Andres Cortes (19-0, 10 KOs), from Las Vegas, NV, is eager to make a statement against his most dangerous opponent to date, the powerful Xavier Martinez (18-1, 12 KOs), who hails from Sacramento, CA.

The scheduled 10-round bout, taking place at Pearl Concert Theater at Palms Casino Resort, on July 28, 2023, will serve as the co-main event on the Seniesa Estrada (24-0, 9 KOs) vs. Leonela Yudica (19-1-3, 2 KOs) 10-round women’s minimumweight world title main event.

The entire Estrada-Yudica card will stream live and exclusively in the U.S. on ESPN+. On the line for the Cortes-Martinez battle will be the US WBC Silver Jr. Lightweight, with the winner getting one step closer to fighting for a world title.

Andres Cortes, a rising star hailing from the fight capital of the world, has consistently demonstrated his resolve within the junior lightweight division. Boasting an unblemished record, Cortes has shown a combination of skill, power, and determination that has set him apart from his peers. He’s ready to prove his worth against Martinez.

“This is the fight I’ve been waiting for my entire career,” said Cortes, when asked about the significance of this fight and the potential rewards that await him.

“A win here would not only prove my worth as a top contender but also open doors to bigger fights and greater recognition. I’m grateful to my promoter, Top Rank, for believing in me and providing this opportunity. This is a very tough fight and I’m ready to seize the moment and show the world what I’m capable of.”

Guiding Cortes’ journey is his brother, Luis, who serves as both his trainer and manager. Luis understands the significance of this fight and the immense potential it holds for Andres’ career. He said, “We’ve put in countless hours of hard work and preparation for this moment. We know Xavier Martinez is a tough opponent, but we believe we are the better fighter. I’ve been told that if we win this fight, we will be on the footstep of fighting for a world title. A victory will solidify us as a top contender in the division.”

“I’ve proven myself over the course of my career that I’ll take on the toughest fights presented to me,” continued Andres Cortes. “Most fighters would never step in the ring with some of the fighters I’ve faced this early in my career. I believe Top Rank will honor the winner of this fight with a world title shot or top ranking. Either way, everything is riding on this fight. I must win and win impressively.”