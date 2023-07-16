Elvis Rodriguez ices Viktor Postol in seven, Freudis Rojas wins

In the co-feature to Martin vs Harutyunyan, top super lightweight contender Elvis Rodriguez continued his rapid ascent.

He scored an impressive seventh-round TKO of former champion Viktor Postol, who was stopped on his feet for the second straight fight at this venue.

Rodriguez has notched four straight wins since dropping a majority decision to Kenneth Sims in 2021. He floored Postol with a right hook in the final seconds of the sixth round and hurt Postol again with another right hook in the seventh round.

Referee Celestino Ruiz stopped the bout at 23 seconds of the frame as Postol stumbled into the ropes. Rodriguez led 59-54 on all three judges’ scorecards.

The Freddie Roach-trained Rodriguez improved to 15-1-1 with 13 knockouts, while Postol, who has also trained under Roach, fell to 31-5 (12 KOs) and has now lost three straight in his storied career. Postol was taken to the hospital for observation following the bout and wasn’t available for comment.

“For every fight we always have a plan,” Rodriguez said. “Today, maybe it helped a little bit that Freddie trained Postol, but it’s always a plan for a different fighter.

“This all started in the fifth round. When I hit him, I thought I fractured his nose, then I gave him a nice look in the fifth. So, in the sixth I was going for the kill.

“I felt I had him from the beginning in the seventh round. I gave him a hook and I saw that he was in trouble. And then the referee stopped the fight.

“So we knew we had won. I’m ready for a world title. I’ve worked too hard so far. Thank you.”

An interesting sub-plot of the match was the presence of Roach, who was in Rodriguez’s corner on Saturday and had also recently trained and guided Postol.

Their familiarity extended to Roach’s Wild Card Gym in Los Angeles with the two frequently sparring.

The experience favored Rodriguez as he hurt Postol with a left-right combo to the body with 20 seconds left in the fifth that nearly doubled Postol over. Rodriguez caught Postol with a right uppercut to start the sixth and later stunned Postol with a hard right jab.

Postol’s left eye began to close and Postol’s nose andouth filled with blood before the bout was stopped.

Freudis Rojas, a slick, 6-foot-2 power-puncher from Las Vegas, dominated the very game Diego Sanchez in the telecast opener. He stopped Sanchez at 58 seconds of the seventh round of the welterweight bout and extended his record to 11-0 with 11 knockouts.

Referee Tony Weeks intervened to wave off the action at the request of Sanchez’s corner after their fighter absorbed 159 punches while only landing 51, according to CompuBox stats.

The photogenic Rojas, who won every round on the three judges’ scorecards, was giddy in the ring afterward as he discussed the excitement of fighting on national television for the first time. Sanchez dropped to 19-3 with 16 knockouts with all of his loss coming against undefeated fighters.

“You know this guy was a tough guy. We knew that he was gonna keep putting pressure on,” said Rojas, who was extended past the fourth round for the first time. “I’m glad I got the rounds in because that’s what we need in the pros.

“The more rounds the better, and I know the fans like that. This was the biggest blessing. Like I said at the press conference, when I found the news [I would fight on the telecast]..

“I was jumping around like a little girl like with some pom poms, man ‘cause it’s such a blessing. I think this is gonna open a lot more doors for me.”

The southpaw Rojas relied on his long reach and lanky frame to keep the 5-foot-7 Sanchez at bay as he unleashed a steady diet of jabs and left hands.

It was a dominant performance from Rojas, who owns an amateur win against Martin and has sparred with elite talents like Terence Crawford, Jaron Ennis and Alberto Puello.