Deontay Wilder knocks Andy Ruiz Jr out cold in AI-predicted fight

Deontay Wilder is on course to challenge for the WBC heavyweight championship in a fourth fight against Tyson Fury in 2024.

That’s according to Artificial Intelligence, who predicted what would happen when Wilder and Ruiz share a ring.

World Boxing News asked AI for a prediction on the fight, which the algorithm also stated would table place at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

After trading barbs in the media, anticipation for the fight is at an all-time high. It’s hoped a deal will get over the line in the next few days.

Dates before or after Canelo Alvarez fights Jermell Charlo are possible, depending on the timeframe.

Once a deal gets done and both men finally enter the arena, AI picks Wilder to win due to his devastating knockout power.

“The Bronze Bomber” already has 42 knockouts from his 43 professional victories but has knocked out every opponent he’s ever defeated.

Deontay Wilder vs Andy Ruiz Jr prediction

AI’s prediction would see Wilder continue that run.

Ruiz is the former unified heavyweight champion. He is known for his unorthodox style and his powerful counterpunching. However, according to the prediction, that won’t be enough on the night.

Wilder vs Ruiz will go like this, says the AI automatic guessing game.

Wilder and Ruiz come out of their corners, ready to fight. The first round is a close one. Both fighters are feeling each other out, and neither is willing to take too many risks.

In the second round, Wilder starts to land some heavy punches. Ruiz is wobbled a few times but manages to survive the round.

The fight takes a dramatic push toward a finish in the third round. Wilder lands a huge right hand that sends Ruiz crashing to the canvas.

Ruiz gets up, but he is clearly hurt. Wilder senses the opportunity, and he goes on the attack. Wilder lands a flurry of punches and catches Ruiz with one on the temple. The Mexican-American is subsequently knocked out cold.

AI stated Wilder is still the man to beat and the most feared puncher in boxing.

If that happens, Wilder will then be the mandatory challenger to Fury. This means the WBC will order a fourth battle in the saga after two Fury wins and a draw.

Fury sees it as three victories over Wilder. However, the last collision was Fight of the Year in 2021, so another encounter can be fully justified.

Wilder has to put into practice what AI has premonitioned.

