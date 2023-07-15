Lester Martniez moves to 16-0 with stoppage win

Guatemalan super middleweight LESTER MARTINEZ (now 16-0 14 KO’s) proved to be too powerful for the always game LUCAS DE ABREU MARTINS (now 14-4 11KO’s) in their scheduled ten-round super middleweight bout at the ProBox Event Center in Plant City, FL.

Martinez successfully utilized a stalking aggression against De Abreu, who, while finding range with this jab and combos at a distance, didn’t have the pop to keep Martinez off of him. Martinez began to tag De Abreu in the second with solid combinations.

In the third round, a right cross clipped De Abreu in the temple, sending him to a delayed knee. De Abreu got up and tried to stay in the pocket, attempting to trade with Martinez, but Martinez’ punches were more effective. An uppercut had De Abreu down again in the third round, but the durable De Abreu rose again, ready to continue.

De Abreu made it into the fourth round, but another barrage of combinations capped by a stiff left hook sent De Abreu down once more, as referee Emil Lombardi stepped in to stop to the fight 33 seconds into the 4th round.

De Abreu had this to say about the fight, “We’re fine. In boxing it’s like that sometimes. You fall and you just have to stand back up. I congratulate my opponent; he was the stronger man tonight.”