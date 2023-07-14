Idalberto Umara fights Wilfredo Flores in Florida on July 28

Lightweight standout Idalberto Umara looks to continue his winning streak when he meets Wilfredo Flores in the main event of “Night of Champions IV” Friday, July 28 at the Caribe Royale in Orlando, FL.

Originally from Cuba, the 22-year-old Umara fights out of Miami, FL and has an excellent 10-1 record with 7 wins by knockout. After losing a controversial decision in Mexico during his pro debut, Umara’s won ten straight fights. He has victories over Genaro Mendez (14-3-1), Guillermo Crocco (20-1-1) and Braulio Rodriguez (20-5).

Flores, 10-1-1 (5 KO’s), resides in Dunkirk, NY by way of Ponce, Puerto Rico. Known by his moniker “El Bravo Vega,” Flores won the WBA Fedecentro title in May 2022 by defeating Victor Betancourt Jr. In his last bout, Flores was defeated by highly regarded Gary Cully in England.

Umara-Flores is scheduled for ten rounds and is for the WBA Fedelatin 135-pound championship.

The co-featured bout of the evening is an intriguing eight round junior middleweight matchup where somebody’s 0 must go when Jeovanny Estela challenges Chris “Crunchtime” Thompson. The popular Estela, an Orlando native originally from Puerto Rico, is 11-0 with 3 KO’s and fought eight of his bouts at the Caribe Royale. Thompson, 9-0 (6 KO’s), fights out of Kansas City, MO and was a two-time Golden Gloves champion as an amateur.

Heavyweight up and comer Herich Ruiz meets Dionardo Minor in an eight-round affair. A bronze medalist at the 2021 AIBA World Boxing Championships, Ruiz’ impressive amateur career includes two wins over current heavyweight contender Frank Sanchez. Living and training in Las Vegas, NV, Ruiz is 3-0 with 3 KO’s as a professional. On April 1, the 6’3” 240-pound southpaw stopped 52 fight veteran Jose Humberto Corral in three rounds.

A native of Uhland, TX, Minor’s 6-1-2 with 2 wins by stoppage. He’s beat three previously undefeated fighters, most recently traveling to Baltimore, MD in April to knockout hometown favorite Malik Titus (8-0) in seven rounds.

“Night of Champions IV” is promoted by Boxlab Promotions in association with Warriors Boxing. The Umara-Flores, Estela-Thompson and Ruiz-Minor bouts will air via one hour tape delay on CBS Sports Network beginning at 10 PM ET.

Doors open at 6 pm and the first fight begins at 7.

Tickets from $40 are on sale at www.ticketmaster.com and discounted rooms at the Caribe Royale are available.

Light heavyweight standout Junior “TYG” Younan, 18-0-1 (11 KO’s), returns to the ring in an eight round contest against an opponent to be named. Hailing from Brooklyn, NY, Younan defeated Alan Campa at the Caribe Royale in May.

“We are pleased to bring another “Night of Champions” card to the Caribe Royale Resort,” said Amaury Piedra of Boxlab Promotions. “Fans both locally and those watching on CBSSN will be in for a night of action. Our main event is a battle not only for the WBA Fedelatin title but for a world top 15 ranking! In addition, we will have two undefeated prospects going head-to-head plus a heavyweight bout, and everyone loves heavyweight action! Our undercard is stacked with top fighters such as Junior Younan, and a long list of local standouts. We are proud to bring this top card to Orlando and Caribe Royale, the home of boxing in Central Florida.”

Super middleweight Angel Chavez, middleweight Jamar Pemberton, junior welterweight Julio Rosa, junior welterweight Jonathan Cortes, featherweight Giovanni Luis, bantamweight Kevin Nunez, middleweight Christopher Rodriguez, heavyweight Gustavo Trujillo and junior lightweight Roberto Rivera Gomez will appear in separate undercard bouts.