Frank Martin vs Artem Harutyunyan: Full card set for July 15

Hard-hitting welterweight prospect Freudis Rojas will take on Mexico’s Diego Sanchez in the 10-round telecast opener live on SHOWTIME this Saturday, July 15 in a Premier Boxing Champions event from The Chelsea at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas.

The previously announced Nonito Donaire vs. Alexandro Santiago bout will now take place on July 29.

The SHOWTIME CHAMPIONSHIP BOXING® telecast begins at 10 p.m. ET/7 p.m. PT and is headlined by undefeated top contender Frank “The Ghost” Martin battling undefeated Olympic bronze medalist Artem Harutyunyan in a WBC Lightweight Title Eliminator.

In the co-main event, top super lightweight contender Elvis Rodriguez meets former world champion Viktor Postol in a 10-round showdown.

Tickets for the live event, which is promoted by Man Down Promotions and TGB Promotions, are on sale now and available for purchase through Ticketmaster.com.

The 24-year-old Rojas (10-0, 10 KOs), who was already set to face Sanchez in an undercard fight prior to being moved to the telecast, has yet to let an opponent see the final bell since turning pro in January 2021.

Rojas’ stellar amateur career included a bronze medal at the 2017 World Amateur Championships and since hitting the pro ranks has not gone past round four. The Las Vegas-native most recently blasted out Gilbert Venegas in the first round of their February clash.

Originally from Tijuana, Mexico and now residing in San Diego, California, Sanchez (19-2, 16 KOs) will compete for the second time stateside on Saturday night when he faces Rojas.

The 23-year-old’s only losses have come against then unbeaten fighters Luis Hernandez Ramos in 2019 and Jesus Madueno Angulo in 2021. Sanchez returned to the win column in his last fight, knocking out Daniel Armando Valenzuela in December 2021.

The non-televised undercard will see super lightweight Justin Cardona (8-1, 4 KOs) face Angel Barrera (4-1) in an eight-round bout, lightweight prospect Anthony Cuba (5-0-2, 3 KOs) battle Angel Rebollar (6-2, 3 KOs) in a six-round attraction, undefeated welterweight Quinton Randall (12-0-1, 3 KOs) duel Willie Jones (9-2, 6 KOs) in a fight scheduled for eight rounds, and the pro debut of Dallas-native Alex Holley in a four-round welterweight contest against Michael De La Cruz (1-2-2).