Devin Haney arrested for possession of semi-automatic handgun

Devin Haney faces a court appearance after being booked on felony gun possession charges following a police stop and search in Hollywood.

The undisputed lightweight champion got hauled in by authorities after a weapon was found under the seat of his security-laden vehicle.

TMZ reported Haney to have a semi-automatic handgun under the seat of his car but wasn’t behind the wheel himself.

According to added information, the driver did inform officers of the weapon before it was found. Nobody would name the gun’s owner, meaning Haney was booked as the car was registered to him.

Devin Haney arrested

The incident happened at 8:12 a.m. on Thursday morning, and records show Haney was released on $35,000 bail. A court appearance is scheduled for August, where Haney’s father, Bill, says everything will be cleared up.

“It’s a misunderstanding that will be solved when Devin goes to court. Unfortunately, he was arrested with his armed and licensed security [detail].

“I’m confident things are going to be worked out,” Haney told ESPN.

It’s not been a good week for Haney as his request to fight for the WBO super-lightweight title owned by Teofimo Lopez got rejected.

Haney wanted a decision made on whether Lopez will officially retire and vacate the belt. In addition, he wanted to face Arnold Barboza for the strap.

The WBO said: “Concerning Team Haney and whether he will move up to the Jr. Welterweight Division to face Arnold Barboza, Jr. Team Haney is requesting that the 24 hours given be triggered after Teofimo Lopez decides regarding his WBO Jr. Welterweight Championship,” stated the WBO.

“Wherefore, having considered the arguments provided by Team Haney, this Committee is denying the request. Consequently, enforcing the conditions set forth by this Committee in its “Resolution.”

WBO title

“Therefore, our ruling stands. Team Haney must confirm their decision in writing no later than today, July 12, 2023, at 9:00 p.m. (Eastern Time).

“Failure to comply with these conditions will result in this Committee proceeding accordingly. The understanding is that Haney will stay in the Lightweight Division.

“Lastly, be advised that the WBO reserves its right to issue all further rulings deemed necessary, helpful, and convenient to accomplish the purposes, policies, and intent of the WBO Regulations of the World Championship Contest.

“Serving those interests that best serve professional boxing and the WBO Jr. Welterweight Division.”

Lopez has since denied he will walk away from the sport and intends to stop Haney from attempting to fight anyone else but him for the title.

Phil Jay is an experienced boxing news writer.

Follow WBN: Facebook, Insta, Threads.