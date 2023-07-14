America’s hyped ‘future heavyweight champ’ now has to prove it

The hype surrounding Jared Anderson – touted as America’s next heavyweight champion – took a huge hit that needs rectifying.

So much so that Top Rank has wasted little time getting their man back out again with an announcement this week.

Before the confirmation, the dust had barely settled for a fortnight on Anderson’s win over former IBF titleholder Charles Martin.

Anderson struggled to knock Martin out despite dropping him in round three. He labored to a decision victory against a man Anthony Joshua demolished in two rounds back in Martin’s prime.

“The Real Big Baby” had to make a statement on his return to home turf. Sadly, it wasn’t to be on his most important showcase.

On August 26, Anderson heads to Tulsa, aiming for a 16th triumph. He no longer has a one hundred percent KO record, but a stoppage will be on his mind.

Heavyweight main event

Anderson will take on Ukrainian contender Andriy Rudenko over ten rounds in the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino Tulsa main event.

The 23-year-old slugger will make his third 2023 appearance less than two months after defeating Martin in front of 7,234 hometown fans in Toledo.

Anderson debuted as a pro in 2019 and became a top contender. He ended his first 14 fights in six rounds or less.

His knockout victims included Jerry Forrest and previously unbeaten standouts George Arias and Vladimir Tereshkin.

On July 1, he fought for the first time as a pro in his hometown, debuting as a headlining attraction with a 10-round unanimous decision win over Martin.

Ranked 7th in the world by the WBO and 9th by the WBC, Anderson is on track to challenge the division’s top dogs.

Jared Anderson – future champion

Bob Arum believes Anderson will again showcase his talent as a massive puncher.

“This is another great test for Jared. When you watch him fight, you are seeing a future heavyweight champion of the world,” said the Hall of Famer.

“Rudenko is a crafty veteran who has been in there with some top guys. The fans at Hard Rock Tulsa are in for a real treat.”

Anderson-Rudenko and additional fight action will be broadcast live on ESPN, ESPN Deportes, and ESPN+ at 10:30 p.m. ET/7:30 p.m. PT.

Promoted by Top Rank, in association with Holden Productions, tickets starting at $49.50 are on sale now at www.hardrockcasinotulsa.com.

