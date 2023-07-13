Steve Sumpter predicts KO victory on Aug 19

Undefeated super middleweight prospect Steve “The Savage” Sumpter (8-0, 7 KOs) has never turned down a fight. Neither has his next opponent, James “Pitbull” Perkins (12-0-1, 9 KOs), and that’s why the two undefeated fighters will throw-down August 19th.

Sumpter vs. Perkins headlines “Pandemonium at The Palladium”, presented by Granite Chin Promotions (GCP), in an eight-round showdown for the vacant International Boxing Association IBA) Americas Super Middleweight Championship.

“Pandemonium at The Palladium” will be streamed live on www.bxngtv.com from the famed Palladium in Worcester, Massachusetts.

“This fight is one of the best main events Massachusetts has seen this year,” GCP president Chris Traietti commented. “What more can you ask for? Two undefeated guys with knockout power going for it all for a chance to elevate their careers to the next level. The spectators better take their bathroom and concession breaks before this one starts. It could end at any moment!”

More than a belt is at stake, more like Bay State (MA) bragging rights for the winner of this potentially “lights-out” fight between these Western (Sumpter, Pittsfield) and Eastern (Perkins, Lynn) Mass. rival fighters.

Sumpter, 29, leaped at the opportunity to fight another undefeated fighter because of the upside for his career that an impressive victory will make within New England boxing circles.

“’ll be better known after this fight,” Sumpter said. “I don’t care about my opponent’s record or anything else. This is the type of fight that will establish me as one of the better boxers around. This fight will open up a lot of doors for me, when I come out on top. More people will start taking notice of me and I’ll be getting calls for bigger fights.

“We are both explosive fighters. I don’t think he’s going the full distance. It’ll come down to skills. I’ve seen some things from him I’ll exploit. Nobody studies me better than me. I’m sure he has watched me, too.”

Pittsfield is 100 miles to the west of Worcester, but Sumpter, who is the reigning Massachusetts Light Heavyweight Champion, is confident his fans will travel in force.

“I’ll feel good traveling,” Sumpter added. “This will be the second card I’ve headlined. I have a solid fan-base and it’s growing with each win. And, like I said, he’s not going the distance.”

In the co-featured event, undefeated Massachusetts Welterweight Champion Denzel “Double Impact” Whitley (11-0, 6 KOs), of Holyoke (MA), takes Hector “El Gatito” Ednar Bobadilla (9-14-1, 4 KOs) in an eight-round bout for the vacant United States Boxing Federation (USBF) Atlantic welterweight title.

Other fighters expected to be in action on the “Pandemonium at The Palladium” undercard include another Holyoke boxer, super welterweight Carlos Castillo (7-0, 4 KOs), unbeaten Springfield super featherweight Isaiah “Baby Warrior” Cruz (6-0, 4 KOs), and New Haven (CT) featherweight Felix Parrilla (7-0, 6 KOs).

Card subject to change. Tickets are on sale and available for purchase online at www.ThePalladium.net.

Doors open at 6:30 p.m. ET, first bell at 7:30 p.m. ET.