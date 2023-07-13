Matchroom agree partnership with fighter stable, including Jai Opetaia

Tasman Fighters and Jai Opetaia have agreed to work with Matchroom as part of a global promotional partnership.

Opetaia (22-0 17 KOs) wrestled the IBF and Ring Magazine World Cruiserweight titles away from Mairis Briedis on home turf with an outstanding display in Queensland, Australia in July 2022, outboxing the Latvian with a show of skill mixed with guts after breaking his jaw in both the second and final rounds.

The 28 year old extended his unbeaten slate to 22 fights in the paid ranks on that famous night, landing World title honors at the first attempt in a professional career that began in August 2015 after the imposing southpaw said goodbye to a glittering amateur stint that yielded gold in the World Junior Championships in 2011 and saw him become the youngest ever Australian Olympian fighter when he represented his country in at the 2012 Games in London.

Opetaia is determined to make more history with the goal of unifying the Cruiserweight division, and the IBF and Ring king is itching to get back into the ring and turn those dreams into reality with Matchroom.

“This is something that Tasman Fighters and myself have always worked towards and now I just want to start taking these big fights and unify all the titles,” said Opetaia.

Penning a deal with Opetaia sees another Australian star added to Hearn’s blossoming stable Down Under, with the world’s leading Cruiserweight joining the likes of Liam Paro, Stevie Spark, Ebanie Bridges and Skye Nicolson, and Hearn is excited to be able to plot big events in Australia following a successful first outing in Queensland in October – and with Matchroom joining forces with Tasman Fighters on Opetaia, fighters and fight fans alike in Australia are the big winners in the deal, with huge nights on the horizon.

“I am thrilled to welcome Jai to the Matchroom Boxing Team and delighted to be working closely once again with Tasman Fighters,” said Hearn. “Jai’s win over Briedis was an historic moment for Australian boxing and solidified him as the number one in the Cruiserweight division. There is no doubt that he can collect all the belts to become undisputed ruler and not just become a superstar at home, but all over the world.

“Australian boxing continues to rise and Matchroom want to be a major part of that growth, and with Jai joining our other Aussie stars, we look to returning there soon.”

“The deal Tasman Fighters has struck with Matchroom is a massive opportunity for Jai Opetaia to move forward in his career on a global scale, it also opens the door for all of our contracted fighters and Australian boxing in general,” said Mick Francis, Company Director of Tasman Fighters. “Pathways for our athletes is something we consider is the key to developing boxing in this part of the world and with Matchroom it is finally a reality. We are looking forward to the future.”