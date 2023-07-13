Galal Yafai faces Tommy Frank in Birmingham on Aug 19

Galal Yafai will headline Matchroom Boxing’s latest NXTGEN card at the Utilita Arena Birmingham on Saturday August 19 when he puts his WBC International Flyweight Title on the line against Tommy Frank, shown live worldwide on DAZN.

Tokyo 2020 Olympic Champion Yafai (4-0, 3 KOs) fights in his home city for the first time as a professional after racking up four wins from four fights since joining the paid code with a long-term promotional deal back in January 2022.

Amateur sensation Yafai picked up the WBC International crown on his professional debut at The O2 in London before making defences at the world-famous Madison Square Garden In New York, the stunning Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi and The O2 once more last time out in April.

Sheffield’s Frank (15-3-1, 3 KOs) conceded his British Flyweight Title to Wales’ World Title contender Jay Harris last time out in Rotherham, succumbing to a tenth-round stoppage after an entertaining back and forth barnstormer.

The former Central Area, Commonwealth, WBC International Silver and IBO Intercontinental Flyweight Champion is out to cause a big upset and claim the biggest scalp of his career, a win that would propel himself to the front of the queue for massive fights in the Flyweight division.

Alnwick’s rising Welterweight star Cyrus Pattinson (6-0, 4 KOs) broke down and stopped former British Champion Chris Jenkins last time out in March in his first headline fight at the Utilita Arena Newcastle to pick up the WBA International Title.

The 29-year-old former Team GB standout puts his Title on the line against Wolverhampton’s former Midlands Area Welterweight Champion Conah Walker (11-2-1, 3 KOs) as he continues to climb the 147lbs ladder towards further title shots later this year.

Warley Heavyweight hope Solomon Dacres (6-0, 2 KOs) looks to build on his two-round demolition of Robert Ismay earlier this year while Oxford’s Jordan Flynn (9-0, 1 KOs) and Birmingham’s Kane Baker (19-10-1, 3 KOs) rematch in an eliminator for the English Super-Featherweight Title following their April clash.

There’s also action on the card for Bolton Super-Lightweight Khaleel Majid (10-0, 3 KOs), Coventry Middleweight Aaron Bowen (2-0, 1 KO) and Leicester Bantamweight prospect Muhammad Ali (2-0), plus professional debuts for Birmingham duo Sahil Khan and Ibraheem Sulaimaan.

“I’m excited to be fighting in my home city for the first time as a professional and to be headlining the show makes it even sweeter,” said Yafai. “I haven’t fought in Birmingham in around ten years so it’s going to be special fighting in front of my friends and family for the first time since capturing Olympic Gold and starting my pro career with Matchroom.

“Tommy Frank is in the opposite corner and he’ll be fully motivated to get the upset but this is my city and I’ll be getting the win with a big performance on home soil. My career is progressing nicely and this is another step on my journey towards fighting for and winning World Titles. See you on August 19 Birmingham.”

“Although my last fight against Jay Harris was a defeat I learnt a lot from it and I have more belief in myself than ever before,” said Frank. “I wasn’t expecting this opportunity but I believe that things happen for a reason and I’ll be ready to make my mark on the big stage on August 19.

“Yafai is a quality fighter with a great pedigree and I’ve got a lot of respect for him. I’m grateful for the opportunity and to be showcased on such a big platform. I will no doubt be underestimated but that’s fine with me, I believe I have a lot more to achieve in boxing and with a rejuvenated confidence in myself I believe this opportunity has come at the perfect time.”

“I’m excited to be returning to Birmingham for our first show in the city for almost five years,” said Matchroom Sport Chairman Eddie Hearn. “Olympic gold hero Galal Yafai gets the opportunity to headline his first show and it’s a WBC International Title defence against Sheffield’s former British Champion Tommy Frank. Galal has looked sensational so far on his professional journey and he’ll be determined to impress on home soil as he continues to work towards World Titles in the Flyweight division and beyond.

“There’s plenty of emerging Midlands talent on display with Solomon Dacres taking his next step in the Heavyweight division and destructive Coventry Middleweight Aaron Bowen returning for his third fight in the pros. North East Welterweight star Cyrus Pattinson looks to build on his sensational scrap with Chris Jenkins and there’s plenty more on offer for our second NXTGEN helping of the year. Catch it all live around the world on DAZN.”

Tickets for Yafai vs. Frank are priced £40, £60, £120 and £200 (VIP).

General Sale tickets can be purchased via Stage Front and The Ticket Factory from midday on Thursday July 13.