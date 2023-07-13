Boxer banned for shouting Mike Tyson when biting foe finally wins

A fighter who got suspended for one year after biting his opponent and shouting Mike Tyson scored his first victory in over four years this week in Hatillo, Puerto Rico.

Ivan Redkach, who got fined $300,000 and banned for one year by the New York State Athletic Commission, defeated 25-loss Elvin Perez in three rounds.

The victory was the first triumph by the US-based Ukrainian since beating former world champion Devon Alexander in June 2019.

Redkach has only fought twice since halting Alexander in six. One was his Mike Tyson-style bite on one-time unified ruler Danny Garcia.

After the suspension and before his return, Redkach only fought once. In April 2021, he lost to current WBC super-lightweight titleholder Regis Prograis.

A fight with Adrien Broner scheduled for 2022 fell apart when “The Problem” left Al Haymon for Black Prime.

The ill-fated battle with Garcia took place in January 2020. Garcia proved his superior class to out-point the Russian-born star in Brooklyn before revealing the shocking incident.

Mike Tyson bite

Garcia was happy about the win but not the fact that Redkach had a little nibble at him.

“He bit me and said ‘Mike Tyson,'” Garcia said in his post-fight interview before mentioning Tyson’s costly bite on Evander Holyfield in 1997.

“I might be the second fighter in history to be bit, right? – Evander Holyfield and Danny Garcia put me in the history books.”

“I just felt something digging into my skin. I thought a mosquito had got me. Then I look over, and he’s biting me.”

Adding that Redkach had been shopping for new gnashers before their collision, Garcia stated: “He has new teeth too. He’s got some brand-new veneers. He was putting them, bad boys, to work!”

The NYSAC came down hard on Redkach with a punishment that garnered a mixed reaction.

Commentator Al Bernstein was on the side of the ban and fine being harsh.

Redkach returns

“While Redkach’s action in biting Danny Garcia was totally wrong and definitely merits a fine and suspension–taking away his whole purse seems way too harsh.

“That’s just not proportionate,” stated Al at the time.”

However, Redkach took his licks and returned against Prograis only to lose via mid-round stoppage to the New Orleans native.

Finally, he’s back in the win column. He can now push on to challenge some of the more significant names at 140 or 147 pounds.

Redkach might need another warm-up, though. Perez has lost his last fifteen bouts and won’t be a good yardstick of where he’s at in the current climate.

Rekindling the Broner fight, which has some needle between the pair, wouldn’t be a bad idea for the future. Gervonta Davis also has unfinished business with Redkach.

