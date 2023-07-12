‘Negative’ Tyson Fury ‘the biggest joke ever in boxing’ – Team Usyk

Tyson Fury has faced heavy criticism for deciding to fight Francis Ngannou and not defend his WBC title, not only from fans and media but also from his rival’s team.

Oleksandr Usyk’s manager, the experienced Egis Klimas, gave Fury a piece of his mind. The snap comes months after WBC ruler Fury and WBO, WBA, and IBF champion Usyk failed to agree terms on an undisputed unification.

After Top Rank confirmed the Fury vs Ngannou exhibition for October 28, Klimas aired some strong views.

“The biggest joke ever in boxing! I am sorry, it’s not boxing. It’s a circus. Tyson Fury coming from [being the] positive person in boxing to [a] negative joker in [a] circus,” said Klimas.

Tyson Fury vs Francis Ngannou

Fury stated: “The Baddest Man On The Planet. What will be done in the kingdom will echo around the world,” to which Klimas responded again: “The biggest joke on the planet, for sure.”

Promoter Bob Arum, who handles Fury’s businesses outside the United Kingdom, sees nothing wrong with the WBC champion ignoring at least nine available contenders in the rankings.

“Tyson Fury is one of the finest heavyweight boxers in history. He now has an opportunity to lock horns with an MMA legend,” said Arum.

“This will be a historic event. We know that Tyson Fury will put on a tremendous fight. The people of Riyadh and fight fans worldwide are in for a real treat.”

It will be great for those who want to see a boxer fight an MMA star. However, the nine fighters in the ratings hoping to land a crack at the belt must wait longer for the opportunity.

WBC title

According to the rules, Fury is due to defend by December. Yet, the World Boxing Council has not stipulated anything other than a final eliminator. Deontay Wilder and rival Andy Ruiz Jr. were selected. In addition, the WBC did move to confirm there was no mandatory yet owing.

However, Fury still has the chance to pick a voluntary challenger and put the belt on the line as any titleholder should.

Due to his choice of Ngannou, it will be at least the spring of 2024 before any other fighter can challenge. Some believe Fury should be stripped for this reason.

Ngannou is the benefactor in the fog descending over Fury’s career. At least he will emerge to face Fury for a career-high payday, which he fought Dana White for when securing his UFC release.

“The Predator” can be sure of one thing ahead of his fight with Fury. The chips will be towered against him when the first bell goes in Saudi Arabia.

The views expressed in this article are the opinions of experienced boxing writer Phil Jay.

