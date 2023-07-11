Terence Crawford begins favorite to defeat Errol Spence Jr.

Terence Crawford is the favorite to defeat Errol Spence Jr. in their undisputed welterweight collision going down on July 29 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Despite not facing the best around in his long career, bookmakers – including those on betting apps in Canada, see Crawford taking Spence’s three titles.

In many eyes, Spence should be the shorter odds of the pair. However, the fans should be the winners as the Showtime Pay Per View unfolds.

Showtime chief Stephen Espinoza expects nothing short of a Fight of the Year later this month.

Terence Crawford is favorite

“This is a fantastic time to be a boxing fan, with big fights and top fighters against top fighters,” said Espinoza.

“These fights are happening more regularly. There’s one place where they’re happening more often than anywhere else: SHOWTIME and SHOWTIME PPV.”

Espinoza added on their continued link-up with Al Haymon’s Premier Boxing Champions: “Together with PBC, we’ve delivered the strongest schedule in the sport.

“This year through July, we’ve scheduled 17 big-time boxing events. It’s probably the strongest run of fights we’ve had in the 37-year history of SHOWTIME BOXING.”

Bookies see Crawford as -100 on the odds sheet. Spence comes in at +200, a good price for those who want some value.

However, both are undefeated – and unless there is a draw – someone’s ‘0’ is about to go.

Boxing odds

Espinoza says he doesn’t even need to sell the fight.

“We’re thrilled to be delivering this once-in-a-generation fight. This fight speaks for itself. Two of the best fighters in the sport are fighting to make history.

“If you were going to create the perfect fight, it would look a lot like this. They are two of the best and most skilled fighters in the sport.

“They are two fighters with knockout power and all-action fan-friendly styles.”

Airing his views on the fractions laid out by the number crunchers, Espinoza concluded: “This fight is so evenly matched that the betting odds are almost dead even.

“We’ve got history on the line and fighters who’ve overcome adversity and with big and enthusiastic fan bases.

“This fight has all the elements boxing fans could wish for. And it’s all in one fight. We’ll see you on July 29.”

The winner of Spence vs Crawford will be the new Pound for Pound King on one condition if Naoya Inoue fails to beat Stephen Fulton a few days before their blockbuster.

If Inoue wins, Spence or Crawford must make do with second place.

Follow WBN: Facebook, Insta, Threads.