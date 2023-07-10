Rockin’ Fights 45 set for Oct 27 at The Paramount

Joe DeGuardia’s Star Boxing’s critically acclaimed fight series, “Rockin’ Fights” is back at The Paramount in Huntington Long Island on Saturday, October 28, 2023.

Star Boxing is proud to present the 45th “Rockin’ Fights” professional boxing card at The Paramount.

The Paramount has become a second home to Star Boxing, developing the likes of world champions Chris Algieri and Joe Smith Jr., along with other top prospects and talent that have graced the squared circle in Huntington, Long Island.

Star Boxing is pleased to continue the tradition of action-packed fights on Long Island and is looking forward to another thrilling show on October 28th.

Created in 2011, the “Rockin’ Fights” series has developed elite boxing talent and has produced former WBO Light Heavyweight World Champion, the “Common Man”, JOE “THE BEAST” SMITH JR. (Mastic, Long Island 28-4 22KO’s) and former WBO Super Lightweight World Champion, CHRIS ALGIERI (Huntington, NY 25-4 9KO’S), two of only four Long Island World Champions EVER.

