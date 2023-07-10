Deontay Wilder obliterates punch machine with ‘1418’ out of 999

Deontay Wilder smashed a punch machine challenge on the second attempt after accepting an offer on his Professional Fighters League appearance.

“The Bronze Bomber” stepped up and smashed his first blow with minimal effort. Wilder scored a milder tally for his ability in the lower 900 range.

However, stepping back and winding up one of his infamous haymakers, Wilder gave his next try maximum velocity.

Deontay Wilder breaks the punch machine

Amazingly, the machine glitched as the punch went off the radar. Eventually, the score returned to 418, which many believe is the computer reacting to more than the limit of 999.

To others, the score would have read 1418 if four digits were allowed.

If that’s correct, Wilder could ask for Guinness World Record verification on the highest-ever number hit by a boxer on a punch machine.

Wilder’s power is legendary in the sport, with many believing the Alabama Slammer is a harder hitter than the great Mike Tyson.

One of those is former British contender Audley Harrison. The 2000 Olympic gold medalist is a former sparring partner of Wilder.

Speaking to World Boxing News exclusively in the past, “A-Force” believes the angles of Wilder’s blows mean they carry much more devastation.

“Wilder is certainly up there with the biggest punchers. If only due to his record,” Harrison told WBN. “He’s had 43 bouts, and 41 have been knock-outs. That speaks for itself.

“He’s moved up through the ranks and faced everyone and still been able to get rid of them. He’s faced fighters like Stiverne and Ortiz, who are durable in any era of fighting. But he’s been able to get rid of them.

Sledgehammer power

“The right hand he’s got is like a sledgehammer because it’s quick and accurate.

“If you compare to Mike Tyson. When Mike came up, many taller guys took him to the distance. You don’t generate as much power when you’re punching up.”

Harrison added: “A lot of people don’t understand. Wilder has a natural talent that you can’t teach. The way he avoids punches and moves around.

“I sparred with him four weeks early [in his career]. He’s got unique skills as an athlete that allow him to get off the line and miss punches.”

Wilder also battered Harrison in just 70 seconds when the pair met in 2013. However, Harrison’s words on his ex-opponent’s prowess came before Tyson Fury stopped him twice.

Fury downed Wilder several times in two meetings, inflicting the only losses on the former WBC champion’s immense record.

