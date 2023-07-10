Boxing News: Tito Mercado wins again / Estrada vs Yudica

Saturday night in Managua, Nicaragua, Top 140lb. Boxing Prospect Tito Mercado, (11-0, 10 KOs), stayed perfect with a dominant 10-round decision over South African veteran Xolisani Ndongeni, (31-3, 18 KOs).

Scores were 99-91 on all three judge’s scorecards.

The 21-year-old Mercado, fighting out of Pomona, CA, controlled the action from the opening bell working behind an excellent jab and battering right hand.

The lauded Mercado, a promotional free agent, has been on a streak of standout performances since turning professional two years ago following an acclaimed amateur career. Five of his knockouts have come in the first round

Details of Mercado’s next fight will be announced shortly.

Estrada vs Yudica

Seniesa “Super Bad” Estrada will defend her world titles of the World Boxing Council and the World Boxing Association of minimum weight, against the former world champion from Argentina, Leonela Yúdica, on Friday, July 28 at the Pearl Concert Theater of the Palms Casino Resort , in Las Vegas, Nevada, during a card organized by Top Rank and that will be televised by ESPN+.

Estrada (24-0, 9 KOs) has more than 12 years of professional experience and has competed at the world level in three divisions.

In 2019, she defeated United States Olympic bronze medallist Marlen Esparza to capture the WBA interim flyweight world title. Two years later, she captured the WBA Light flyweight and WBO Light Flyweight titles in fights against Anabel Ortiz and Tenkai Tsunami.

Estrada then began a drive with a surge, seeking the undisputed light flyweight championship. She signed with Top Rank in 2022 and returned from a nearly 11-month layoff in November of the same year to beat Jazmin Gala Villarino via unanimous decision. In March, he added the WBC belt to her collection with a unanimous decision win over then-undefeated champion Tina Rupprecht.

Yúdica (19-1-3, 1 KO) made her professional debut in April 2012 and captured the IBF flyweight world title with a split decision victory against Gabriela Bouvier in December 2014.

She held the title for nearly eight years, drawing it in her first defense against Vanesa Lorena Taborda in 2015 before successfully defending it seven times. The San Juan, Argentina fighter lost the title in a hotly contested split decision loss to Arely Muciño in October 2022 and is coming off a win over Tamara Elisabet Demarco, in April.