The last 25 years of unified heavyweight champions – Ranked

World Boxing News ranks the last quarter of a century of unified heavyweight champions before the millennium switch.

From 1998 when Lennox Lewis took the bull by the horns and cleaned out, to the snoozefest reign of the Klitschko brothers, the top division always has eyeballs.

The glamor has faded over the last few years, though, despite the fact there have been two unified heavyweight champions ruling.

WBN looks back at the last eight of those and the man who enjoyed the longest reign of the previous decade – Anthony Joshua.

Unified heavyweight champions – 1998 to 2023

Oleksandr Usyk – 2021 – present

Holding the title of Pound for Pound King and unified heavyweight champion, Usyk could be the top dog for a long time.

Two dominant wins over Anthony Joshua won’t tell the complete story. However, relieving the superlative Ukrainian of his titles will take a lot.

RANK: 4th.

Anthony Joshua – 2016 to 2021

The Briton, also a two-time title holder, has held more than one title on and off from 2016 to 2021. For some years, Joshua was once revered as one of the best UK talents.

A record-breaker, Joshua has achieved massive amounts in the numbers game. In recent times, he was smashing barriers between casual and regular fans on home soil.

Apart from losing his titles to Andy Ruiz Jr. on his United States debut, it took Usyk to humble AJ after holding all but one of the world straps for five years.

Joshua had some big shoes to fill, but defeating one of those fighters during his tenure certainly elevated him to new heights – a faded Wladimir Klitschko.

RANK: 7th.

Andy Ruiz Jr – 2019

Andy Ruiz Jr. beat Joshua simply due to his Eye of the Tiger and complacency the first time. Holding the belts for six months, Ruiz didn’t train enough in the rematch to give himself any chance.

It could be a trilogy that opens doors to a future world title shot, provided both are in the right condition. RANK: Ruiz would come in 9th

Tyson Fury – 2015

Fury’s time at the top was cut short due to a mass of red tape and a subsequent career blackout. Fury once again took his mantle as the king when defeating Deontay Wilder.

Joshua will have to face his British nemesis one day to claim his legacy before retirement fully. RANK: 6th.

Wladimir Klitschko 2008 to 2015

Klitschko was on top for a decade until Joshua’s rival, Tyson Fury, came calling in 2015. Eighteen months later, Joshua ended the semi-retired Ukrainian’s career in an epic brawl.

It will probably go down as Joshua’s greatest night. It was the pinnacle of a five-year journey from a gold medal at London 2012.

Klitschko’s three-time, 23-title defense run puts him well above Joshua in achievement. RANK: 5th.

Lennox Lewis – 1999 to 2002

Lots have been written about Lewis. One thing is for certain, his frailties – when hit on the chin – don’t come close to diminishing his achievements.

Lewis had a meditational mental state which helped him during big challenges as he put away the Holyfield and Tyson eras single-handily. RANK: 2nd.

Hasim Rahman – 2001

Like Andy Ruiz Jr., Rahman was an opportunist who could take advantage of an off-night for the champion then. Lennox Lewis was the victim, but Rahman wasn’t as bad as some of his losses suggest. RANK: 8th.

Evander Holyfield – 1990 to 1992 / 1993 to 1994 / 1997 to 1999

A two-weight undisputed all-time legend, there aren’t many fighters on the planet who could be compared with Holyfield.

Ironically, a champion today is bidding to equal Holyfield’s unbelievable achievements – Oleksandr Usyk.

Holyfield had an amazing chin, amazing will, and a champion’s heart – seemingly from birth. He’s certainly the number one due to his cruiserweight and heavyweight standouts.

RANK: 1st.

Mike Tyson – 1987 to 1990

It’s hard to say much about the mid-1990s Mike Tyson due to the lack of real opposition until his match-ups with Holyfield and Lewis.

A 1980s Tyson is a far easier measuring stick. But that’s not what we saw when he came out of prison. Tyson also had mental struggles to deal with.

Self-esteem issues ultimately led to Tyson’s second downfall and put the New Yorker away, killing any chance of adding to his legacy. RANK: 3rd.

