Undercard finalized for July 15 Golden Boy Fight Night

The undercard is set for the July 15 Golden Boy Fight Night: Mexico Edition show featuring No. 3 WBC-ranked Alan “Rey David” Picasso (24-0-1, 13 KOs) fighting against Sabelo Ngebinyana (15-6-1, 11 KOs) of Cape Town, South Africa.

The 10-round fight is now for the WBC Silver Super Bantamweight Title and will be an eliminator for a world championship. Presented in association with Zanfer Boxing, the event will take place at Restaurante Arroyo, and broadcast on Azteca TV in Mexico and worldwide on DAZN.

In the co-main event, Monterrey, Mexico’s Rafael “El Divino” Espinoza (20-0, 17 KOs) will fight in a 10-round featherweight match against Ally “Gent Mawe” Mwerangi (12-6, 8 KOs) of Morogoro, Tanzania. Espinoza was last seen on March 25 with an impressive third-round knockout over Rafael Rosas Ramirez.

Also representing Monterrey, Aaron Silva (12-0, 9 KOs) will attempt to keep up his knockout streak in an eight-round super middleweight fight against Hassam “La Sombra” Valenzuela (20-4-2, 16 KOs) of Hermosillo, Mexico. Silva was last seen dazzling the crowd with a fourth-round knockout against Jaime Hernandez last March 2023.

In a six-round super bantamweight fight, Gregory “Goyo” Morales (14-1, 8 KOs) of San Antonio, Texas will face Mexico City’s Rodolfo Montoya (30-13-1, 28 KOs). Morales was last seen scoring a unanimous decision win against warrior Diuhl Olguin last December 2022.

Opening the fight card and returning to the ring after a successful debut performance this past May 2023, Santa Ana’s Johnny “Sugarcane” Cañas (1-0) will fight Hugo Vega (1-3-1) of Mexico City. The two will participate in a four-round super lightweight fight.