Thompson Boxing to cease operations after 23 years on July 21

After an illustrious and groundbreaking journey spanning over two decades, Thompson Boxing Promotions, founded by the late Ken Thompson, has made the difficult decision to conclude its operations.

Thompson Boxing will be holding its final “Path to Glory” show on Friday, July 21, 2023, marking the end of an era that has left an indelible mark on the sport.

Louie Lopez (13-2-1, 4 KOs) will headline in a welterweight 8-round main event against an opponent TBA. George Acosta (15-1, 2 KOs) will fight an opponent TBA in an 8-round super featherweight co-feature.

Thompson Boxing Promotions, renowned for its commitment to promoting world-class boxing events, has played a pivotal role in shaping the landscape of California’s boxing scene. Throughout their remarkable journey, Thompson Boxing has showcased countless talents, supported aspiring fighters, and provided memorable moments for fans from all walks of life.

Under the visionary leadership of the late Ken Thompson and the guidance of General Manager and matchmaker Alex Camponovo, Thompson Boxing Promotions has consistently delivered high-quality events, placing a strong emphasis on integrity, respect, and fairness. From the unforgettable nights at the Doubletree Hotel in Ontario, and the action-packed evenings at the Omega Products International Event Center in Corona, California, Thompson Boxing Promotions has left an extraordinary legacy that will forever be cherished.

Alex Camponovo expressed his gratitude to the fans and fighters who have been part of this incredible journey. “We are deeply grateful to our loyal fans, who have been the driving force behind Thompson Boxing’s success over the years.

Their unwavering support and passion for the sport have been truly inspiring. We also extend our heartfelt appreciation to all the fighters we have had the privilege to represent. It has been an honor to work with such exceptional talent for the past 23 years, and we take pride in the role we played in their careers.”

Throughout its existence, Thompson Boxing Promotions has built a reputation as a promoter dedicated to the development of young fighters, providing them with a platform to showcase their skills and pursue their dreams.

The organization’s commitment to promoting diversity and inclusion in the sport has been commendable, as it consistently embraced fighters from various backgrounds and nurtured their potential.

As the curtain closes on Thompson Boxing Promotions, the boxing community acknowledges the incredible impact the organization has had on the sport. The legacy of Ken Thompson will continue to inspire future generations of promoters, fighters, and fans.

“Path to Glory” will take place at the Doubletree Hotel in Ontario, CA on Friday, July 21, 2023. Doors open at 6:45 pm PT with the first fight starting at 8:00 pm PT.

Tickets priced $50, $75, $100, and $125, are available for purchase by calling 714-935-0900 or online at www.thompsonboxing.com.

Fight fans will be able to watch all Thompson Boxing fights, weigh-ins, and behind-the-scenes content, via their new Mobile App downloadable on Apple and Google.