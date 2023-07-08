Mayweather, Pacquiao most world champs beaten row rumbles on

The debate over who defeated the most world champions, Floyd Mayweather and Manny Pacquiao, rumbles despite previous clarification.

WBN looked at who beat the most world champions from the boxing legends. The result came back at Mayweather’s 23 to Pacquiao’s 21.

However, arguments remain ongoing, with several responses to the WBN report stating otherwise.

Two of the debates are whether a boxer was a bonafide champion or if individual championships or rematches should count.

What isn’t up for discussion is that Mayweather and Pacquiao represent two of the greatest boxers to grace the ring.

It’s merely our luck that we had them campaigning around the same time in history.

But which of the legendary pair defeated the most world champions during their tenure is a question asked worldwide.

Mayweather began his career after an Olympic bronze medal in October 1996. Pacquiao had already been a pro for twenty-one months after entering the paid ranks as a teenager in 1995.

After enjoying a tremendous career, Mayweather retired in 2015. Now a promoter, the Las Vegas native still fights exhibition contests as he did with a farcical event against John Gotti III.

Mayweather’s team continues to bank check after check, with another at RIZIN 38. Mayweather came out as a winner against another Japanese kickboxer.

The sensational Pacquiao bowed out in 2021 with a bout against Cuban boxer Yordenis Ugas in the United States. He’s now joined Mayweather in the retired fighters’ PPV circus.

The same year we saw the last of the ‘Pacman,’ an opportunity arose to defeat another world champion. Firstly, it was Errol Spence who Yordenis Ugas eventually replaced.

Mayweather and Pacquiao – world champions beaten

Victory over either would have brought Pacquiao level with Mayweather.

In 2020, Mayweather predicted that Pacquiao would overtake his mark after witnessing his rival’s win over Keith Thurman.

As it happened, Pacquiao lost to Ugas and stepped away, leaving Mayweather with the honor of humbling 23 world champions.

Arguments over rematch triumphs over familiar opponents have come to the table on many forums. But even then, Mayweather tops Pacquiao on 25.

Pacquiao has 21 victories over world champions. 24 if you count his second and third battles with foes.

Mayweather counted two victories that flew under our radar if you go through both records with a fine-tooth comb.

His victory over Gregorio Vargas, the WBC champion for a brief spell of eight months in 1993, was rarely mentioned.

As with Tony Pep, the IBO champion two years before facing Mayweather in 1998.

Pacquiao needed one more win to level the score if those second, third, and fourth bouts were significant in the final totals.

Floyd Mayweather

Tony Pep

Genaro Hernandez

Gregorio Vargas

Diego Corrales

Carlos Hernandez

Jesus Chavez

Jose Luis Castillo (twice)

DeMarcus Corley

Arturo Gatti

Sharmba Mitchell

Zab Judah

Carlos Baldomir

Oscar De La Hoya

Ricky Hatton

Juan Manuel Marquez

Shane Mosley

Victor Ortiz

Miguel Cotto

Robert Guerrero

Canelo Alvarez

Marcos Maidana (twice)

Manny Pacquiao

Andre Berto

Manny Pacquiao

Chatchai Sasakul

Lehlohonolo Ledwaba

Jorge Julio

Marco Antonio Barrera (twice),

Erik Morales (twice)

Oscar Larios

Juan Manuel Marquez (twice)

David Diaz

De La Hoya

Ricky Hatton

Miguel Cotto

Joshua Clottey

Antonio Margarito

Shane Mosley

Brandon Rios

Timothy Bradley (should be twice)

Chris Algieri

Jessie Vargas

Lucas Matthysse

Adrien Broner

Keith Thurman

