The struggle continues for Adrien Broner despite comeback win

Adrien Broner continues to take each day as it comes in his ongoing battle to remain focused on boxing for the sake of what’s left of his career.

The 33-year-old recorded a first victory in over two years on June 9 when defeating the unheralded Bill Hutchinson. Since then, Broner has again hit the headlines for the wrong reasons.

A car crash interview that should never have seen the light of day was followed by yet another sobriety vow by the four-weight world champion.

Broner, who suffers from alcohol and drug addictions through his own admission, updated concerned fans via social media.

Adrien Broner struggles

“Hey man, I just want to apologize to my body. I have been BS-ing,” said Broner. “I have been taking off running for a couple of days.

“So today, I tried to punish myself. I put on a sauna suit top and bottom and ran outside. It’s ninety degrees out here.

“You take care of your body. Your body will take care of you. So that’s why I am saying sorry.”

After carding his 35th career win in a fortieth professional bout at Casino Miami, Broner vowed to land a world title shot or at least a big-name fighter.

“It was everything I wanted, but it wasn’t everything I needed,” said Broner.

“This was my first time on Don King Pay Per View. So anyone can get it – Afri-can, Ameri-can, Domini-can. There’s no disrespect to no life form out there.

“But an attorney just got it. So anybody can get it.”

World title chance

In addition, asked what’s next by Ray Mancini, Broner added: “Anybody with a title.

“I see. What’s his name? Romello? Rolly? I like the winner of Teofimo and Josh Taylor. Whoever has a belt? I want all the belts.

“But I don’t want just a Loui or Gucci belt. I like the WBA belt, the WBC belt, the WBO belt, and the IBF belt too.

“Come on over here. We will kick whoever’s a** you want to put in the ring.”

Since the win, though, things have gone quiet for Broner. Talk of facing Regis Prograis never took off as the WBC champion gets linked to a possible clash with Devin Haney.

The WBC has also pointed out that Sandor Martin will be due his shot if Prograis can’t get a Haney deal over the line.

This situation leaves Broner only three title options if his promoter Don King can work the magic.

The WBO belt is vacant after Teofimo Lopez retired at 25. However, Broner is not rated in the Top 15, at least not for June.

Furthermore, Subriel Matias and Rolando Romero, a known Broner target, are the other champions at 140.

