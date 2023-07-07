Fifteen months without a mandatory, should WBC strip Tyson Fury?

Tyson Fury hasn’t defended his WBC heavyweight title against a stipulated challenger in fifteen months. The chances are that won’t change in 2023.

The question now is whether the World Boxing Council will strip Fury if he decides to face Francis Ngannou in an exhibition.

Even before he defended against Dillian Whyte in April 2022, Eddie Hearn believed Fury needed to be relieved of the strap. He made his feelings clear.

Strip Tyson Fury

“As I understand, it’s going to be looked into by UKAD,” Hearn told Sky Sports. “I guess the truth will come out in the wash.

“As I understand it, the key witness in the case has come out and effectively changed his statements of what happened.

“I’ll let them deal with that. I’m looking at that situation if I’m Dillian Whyte right now. If there is an issue with Tyson Fury as world champion, I will become the WBC heavyweight world champion.

“Because he was suspended while an investigation was taking place. It will be interesting to see how that plays out,” he added.

President Mauricio Sulaiman told WBN the accusations didn’t seem as though they could lead to anything concrete.

“I have little knowledge of the allegations,” Sulaiman told World Boxing News exclusively. “But I wonder what credibility such a person could have when he claimed wrongdoing when it was him doing it!

“He has admitted to receiving the money to lie. In my eyes, he has zero credibility,” he added.

Heavyweight title

Fury has been getting it from all angles since winning the strap from Deontay Wilder, much like he did in 2015.

Upon dethroning Wladimir Klitschko in Dusseldorf, Fury was set up to fail by several governing bodies and media outlets. He eventually went through mental health issues as a result.

Therefore, stripping Fury now wouldn’t be the best idea in the world, even though the WBC has a ready-made clash for any vacant title.

In addition, Deontay Wilder vs Andy Ruiz Jr. is on the negotiating table. It would be an easy decision for the WBC to make if they took Fury’s belt.

Wilder is number one, and Ruiz is number two, meaning Al Haymon’s scheduled Pay Per View would be in a prime position to be a mega-money collision.

The winner could then fight Oleksandr Usyk for the undisputed title after Fury refused to back down on his demands. That would then leave Fury free to fight the Ngannou and Jon Jones’ of this world and retire without the legacy he should have.

