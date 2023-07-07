The many reasons why Terence Crawford is NOT in the P4P Top 10

World Boxing News explains why Terence Crawford is not rated in the current Pound for Pound Top Ten.

Crawford is an exceptional fighter and could be the top dog in the whole sport. However, his resume doesn’t live up to the position.

He has proven too much for every opponent he’s faced leading to his handlers and network calling him the P4P number one.

The American has amassed a fantastic three-weight world title reign, including one undisputed triumph.

Crawford is 39-0 and certainly one of the most gifted fighters of his generation. There’s no doubting his unreal talent. But WBN doesn’t see any honesty from debates surrounding Crawford’s undefeated resume.

A 17-0 record in world title fights has largely come against questionable opposition barring his last top opponent, a faded Shawn Porter.

Terence Crawford – Pound for Pound

That lack of fellow Pound for Pound names to show for his lengthy tenure in the sport means ‘Bud’ remains twelve on the WBN list.

Beating below-par Brits Ricky Burns, Kell Brook, Amir Khan, and then Porter, adding to his only previous win against a P4P star in Yuriorkis Gamboa, is quite a stretch to put Crawford at number one.

His previous promoters at Top Rank fluctuated between Crawford and Vasyl Lomachenko when representing both. But the truth is the former has never made it there yet.

The Ohama man needs at least one current and recognizable top-five fighter on his C.V. This will only happen if Crawford takes the belts off Errol Spence Jr. this summer.

Crawford must be content to hover around the top fighters until he shares the ring with Spence. A fight on Black Prime against David Avanesyan previously didn’t come up to scratch.

The jury remains in the verdict room on the former undisputed super lightweight champ now campaigning at 147 and potentially 154.

Resume light of P4P stars

Over time Crawford has reiterated his desires. Although he continually is light when signing to fight the biggest names in his division.

Josh Taylor [once he moves up], Spence, Jaron Ennis, Vergil Ortiz, Keith Thurman, or even Yordenis Ugas would have been a better option for Crawford than Avanesyan last time out.

The victory against David never even registered on the P4P scale and only served to drop Crawford in the ratings system eventually.

Crawford promises much but continually fails to deliver.

“I’m not ducking anyone on the PBC or Top Rank platforms. I want to fight all the top guys,” he pointed out when discussing his future.

Let’s get it right, winning world titles in three divisions is no easy feat. However, Crawford has much more work to match Canelo Alvarez, Naoya Inoue, or Oleksandr Usyk.

His resume, even beating the champions he has, can be questioned on caliber alone. The Porter triumph was the first solid win over a fellow Pound for Pound boxer since Gamboa in 2014.

Since then, his list of conquests is bereft of anyone with real Pound for Pound credentials. Even Julius Indongo briefly flirted with the P4P rankings when unifying the division but has seen his career plummet since Crawford with several losses.

Thirteen reasons why

Wins over Kell Brook, Egidijus Kavaliauskas, Amir Khan, Jose Benavidez, Jeff Horn, Indongo, Felix Diaz, John Molina Jr, Viktor Postol, Henry Lundy, Dierry Jean, Thomas Dulorme and Raymundo Beltran beg the question who is rating those victories?

Only Brook and Khan had lengthy spells among the world’s best fighters. Both were passed their best when they faced Crawford for the money.

Crawford found time to dig out Spence’s resume after their contest collapsed when “Bud” walked away for a guaranteed PPV paycheck.

And granted, Spence was in a similar position until he faced and defeated Mikey Garcia, Porter, Danny Garcia, and Yordenis Ugas. All of those bouts boosted his profile considerably.

Placing a Fight of the Year nomination for the Porter collision [as Crawford did] into the mix also further cemented it.

Crawford needs that defining opponent, which he didn’t get at 140, to push him anywhere near that number-one threshold.

And anyone calling him the Pound for Pound number one until that day has got it wrong. Crawford has to beat Spence. Snagging that “Big Fish” is a must. Until then, it keeps him out of the reckoning for all those reasons [13 questionable opponents] mentioned.

