Mairis Briedis off McGregor vs Robles, Isaac Lowe added

Isaac Lowe is the latest addition to the undercard of Lee McGregor’s huge homecoming world title fight next month.

Live and free-to-air on Channel 5, on Friday, July 21, McGregor battles it out with Mexico’s Erik Robles for the vacant IBO world super bantamweight title.

The Wasserman Boxing event, delivered in association with Ladbrokes, Numan and Infinitum Entertainment sees McGregor box in front of his home fans for the first time since his pro debut, five years ago.

And supporting McGregor’s big night, is a packed undercard which now includes Lowe taking on Jonathan Santana in a featherweight dust-up.

Unfortunately, a small set-back in training has forced the former cruiserweight champion of the world, Mairis Briedis, to withdraw from the Meadowbank Sports Centre event.

But fans can still enjoy the latest outing for the UK’s most fearsome heavyweight prospect, Matty Harris as he aims to become the first man to stop Kostyantin Dovbyshchenko.

Sultan Zaurbek, the world ranked Kazak with 10 knockout wins on his record, takes on former European super featherweight champion, John Carter.

And with further big names, emerging talents and local favourites to be confirmed in the coming days, McGregor’s huge Edinburgh homecoming is one not to be missed.

Lowe said: “This won’t just be a typical Isaac Lowe performance, I am going to show people I am a good boxer.

“People know I have the heart of a lion and I come to have a fight but there are other ways to win a fight.

“I provide value for money, there is guaranteed entertainment in my fights. I am far from finished and I plan to put on a good show for the fans.”

Briedis said: “I was really looking forward to fighting in Edinburgh on July 21.

“Sadly, I have suffered a small set back in training and so I won’t be ready in time.

“But I can promise my fans that big fights are coming later this year, and they will put me, and my beloved country of Latvia, back at the top of the sport.”