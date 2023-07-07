Badou Jack ready to block Tony Bellew comeback WBC title bid

Tony Bellew attempting to come out of retirement for a WBC two-weight title bid, is set to be blocked by cruiserweight ruler Badou Jack.

The World Boxing Council could receive two requests from the former and current champions at 200 pounds. However, WBN understands that Bellew could miss out in favor of Jack.

Tony Bellew or Badou Jack

Bellew wants to make a sensational comeback to boxing against a knockout machine currently holding the WBC bridgerweight title. World Boxing News reported that if he formally asked the WBC, they would grant Bellew’s wishes based on his retirement.

At the time Bellew gave up his championship, the WBC stated they would welcome the Liverpool man back with a future world title challenge anytime he pleased.

Therefore, current bridgerweight champion Lukaz Rozanski was targeted by “The Bomber” for a chance in the 224-pound division. That’s despite Rozanski looking dangerous and knocking out heavyweight Alen Babic in one round last April.

The pair contested the newest member of the WBC championships after the sanctioning body added an eighteenth in 2021.

A rugged Pole, Rozanski has 14 stoppages from 15 victories. He would strike fear through many contenders at the weight. However, Bellew is not one of them.

The ex-champion turned boxing pundit wants the smoke and sees Rozanski as an easy path to becoming a multi-division ruler. Bellew previously ruled as cruiserweight champion between 2016 and 2017.

Rozanski the target

Speaking to talkSPORT, Bellew said: “[Rozanski is] someone I think I could beat. I’m not going to lie, I’m forty years of age, and I don’t know [if I should make a comeback].

“To be totally honest, I couldn’t make cruiserweight again safely. I’m straight up to a point, but I could make bridgerweight nice and comfortable. If I’m being honest, I think I’d absolutely pulverize him [Rozanski].

On his last fight and after being out for five years, Bellew added: “I lost to arguably the greatest cruiserweight ever, and that was the last time I got into the ring. Could I beat him? Absolutely not, no.

“What would I be coming back for? To be a world champion. There’s nothing else worth coming back for.”

Jack, who won the cruiserweight title from ex-Bellew opponent Junior Makabu, aims to land a crack at Rozanski in the Middle East.

With the backing of Skill Challenge Promotions behind him, Jack has the monetary might to gazump Bellew and take the WBC title fight to Dubai or Saudi Arabia.

Despite having a 93% knockout ratio, Lukasz Rozasnki seems a marked man.

Follow WBN: Facebook, Insta, Twitter.