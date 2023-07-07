In shape, Andy Ruiz Jr. would be favorite against Deontay Wilder

Andy Ruiz Jr. could become the second man to defeat Deontay Wilder if the Mexican hero gets himself in top shape.

Ruiz Jr. impressed boxing fans with his slimmer physique as the former heavyweight champion defeated Luis Ortiz unanimously in September.

If he can get himself even more svelt, Ruiz would start as a favorite to stop Wilder on the back of Tyson Fury doing it twice.

The once unified top division ruler looked good as he dropped the Cuban former Wilder victim Ortiz three times on his way to a win on Pay-Per-View in Los Angeles.

Ruiz negated the best punch of the fight, Ortiz’s jab, to defeat the ranked contender in an entertaining PBC collision. “King Kong” had no answer for the power punches as Ruiz used the knockdowns to rack up points.

However, Ruiz and Wilder have been out of action for too long. If negotiations conclude, fans can still look forward to a massive PPV battle with Wilder.

Deontay Wilder vs Andy Ruiz Jr

Premier Boxing Champions promoter Al Haymon has earmarked Wilder vs Ruiz for Las Vegas or Los Angeles, almost four years later than first anticipated.

World Boxing News reported in 2020 as Haymon hoped to stage Wilder vs Ruiz after two comeback bouts for the pair.

However, Wilder had intentions of seeing out a third fight with Tyson Fury and subsequently went through arbitration to do so. It didn’t end well.

“The Bronze Bomber” ensured he returned to winning ways against also-ran fighter Robert Helenius in October 2022.

Ruiz is back in form after claiming victories against Chris Arreola and Ortiz. But as stated, both men have taken far too long out again.

“The Destroyer” had previously lost his championship belts to Anthony Joshua in a December 2019 rematch.

That Saudi Arabia event got rushed through by Joshua’s team after Ruiz spent most of the year celebrating.

Ruiz had scored a sixth-round knockout of his British opponent the previous June at Madison Square Garden in New York.

He scored numerous knockdowns of the 2012 Olympic silver medalist. The onslaught began with a solid right hand and ended, enhancing his reputation considerably.

Several shots shook Joshua to the core as his faux aura of invincibility disintegrated. In the process, Ruiz walked away with the winner and took the WBO, IBF, and WBA heavyweight titles.

Pay Per View battle

The Mexican-American is now on course for a massive showdown with Wilder in his next fight, provided Haymon can get them on the same page.

The winner of that clash will eventually be mandatory to Tyson Fury. They could challenge unified champion Oleksandr Usyk in 2024 if Fury gets stripped.

Ruiz has to utilize his strength and conditioning coach to be in even better shape for Wilder. Dependent on how he looks on the scales, Ruiz could begin shorter odds than his ex-PBC rival.

His weight is the main factor in that fight, though. So staying focused in the gym will be the primary weapon in the Ruiz arsenal.

WBN Editor Phil has over ten years of boxing news experience.

