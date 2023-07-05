William Silva ready to end Ashton Sylve’s run on Aug 5

On Saturday, August 5, lightweight contender Willian “Babyface” Silva meets highly-touted Ashton Sylve at the American Airlines Arena in Dallas, TX as part of a DAZN pay per view card headlined by Jake Paul against Nate Diaz.

The card is presented by Most Valuable Promotions (MVP) and Real Fight Inc (RFI). Headed by Jake Paul, MVP promotes Sylve and believes he’s one of boxing’s next superstars.

A native of Los Angeles, CA, Sylvie’s 9-0 with 8 of his victories coming by knockout. Sylvie, who has a massive following on social media, served as the co-main event to the Jake Paul-Anderson Silva fight October 29, 2022, in Glendale, AZ.

With 14,000 fans in attendance and 300,000 watching on pay per view, Sylvie scored a first round knockout of Braulio Santos. In his last bout, Sylvie went the distance for the first time, shutting out Adam Kipenga over eight rounds in Orlando, FL.

Training out of Florida and representing his native Brazil, Silva’s an excellent 30-4 with 16 KO’s. He’s faced the likes of Felix Verdejo, Teofimo Lopez, Arnold Barboza and Cletus Seldin. Since returning to the lightweight division in 2022, Silva’s displayed an aggressive style and scored back-to-back knockouts.

“Sylve is a young and hungry fighter,” said Silva. “He has a good record but I am for sure going to be the toughest opponent he’s faced. I’ve been in with world champions and top contenders, so I know what it’s like at that level. I’ll be well prepared for Sylve and hope he’s ready for August 5.”

Silva’s promoter, Jody Caliguire of Reyes Fire Fist Boxing, believes this high-profile opportunity is perfect for Silva and a victory will lead him to bigger opportunities in the lightweight division.

“Willian’s a better fighter today than when he faced guys like Lopez and Seldin. He’s made drastic changes in camp with his head trainer Jim McLaughlin and is hungrier than ever before. I believe Sylve is a good prospect but he’s biting off more than he can chew against Willian!”