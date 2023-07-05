Marlen Esparza set for title defense / Young Phoobadin Yoohanngoh wins

Glowing rather than sweating, taking a break and brief breather from her final preparations, WBC flyweight champion Marlen Esparza, zoomed in over the airwaves to Coffee Tuesday to discuss her looming, pending showdown against champion Gabriela Alaniz from the Argentine, this Saturday at the AT&T stadium in San Antonio, Texas.

Raring to return to the ring to defend her WBC crown Marlén stressed she`s absolutely determined to continue her reign and not only that but to go in search of becoming the undisputed champion of the division.

Regarding her rival, Marlen was clear in saying that she expects Gabriela to come with all the intention of winning and proposing an aggression fight -how is her style- but she is ready for that and more. she said: “I`m expecting this to be entertaining and full of action, but there will also be a lot of strategy involved.

“I know she`s going to fight hard, because she`s got nothing to lose. Gabriela won`t be that strategic herself, but rough, trying to use her strength. Let me tell you, it`ll need a lot more than athleticism to defeat me. It`s taken me my whole life to get this far, and I`m taking it very seriously!”

Marlen assured that she is not intimidated by the statements, much less by the Argentine style, because as she herself stated: “I have found myself in this position many times, with rivals who boast, brag, intimidate and brag about things that vanish above the ring how the wind, so I’ll let it talk and make stories because that night there will only be one winner, me.”

Aware that she is in a position where her rivals only think of seeing her fall, Marlen assured that this is an extra motivation for her because since she started in the world of gloves her dream has been to be world champion and although she recognizes the great responsibility that As a monarch, if he has learned anything, it is to enjoy and live in the moment.

She assured that Gabriela will do a shock fight seeking the knockout at all costs, but she was emphatic in saying that she will do her fight and she will be the one who will set the pace.

She finally invited all boxing fans not to miss this great fight by guaranteeing that the action would start from the first bell.

Young Phoobadin Yoohanngoh retained his World Boxing Association (WBA) Asian super lightweight title with a sweeping victory in his rematch against India’s Vanlalawmpuia on Saturday.

The fight took place at the SpacePlus Arena in Bangkok, Thailand. The home fighter won again as he did in February against the same opponent and showed that his evolution continues.

At just 19 years of age, Yoohanngoh has faced several experienced opponents and has been able to resolve in a convincing way to prove that he is one of the most important prospects of his country and has continental and world projection.

The Bangkok native is a fighter with many resources who knows how to adapt to each fight and always manages to get the win.

Now, Yoohanngoh’s record is 18 wins, no losses and 10 knockouts. For his part, Vanlalawmpuia dropped to 6 wins, 3 losses and 1 draw.