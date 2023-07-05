Jonathan Hernandez, Maira Moneo both win in Buenos Aires

Jonathan Hernandez retained his World Boxing Association (WBA) Fedelatin welterweight belt with a technical knockout victory over Marcelo Sanchez this weekend at Luna Park in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

El “Fino” ended the fight in the fourth round by causing a cut on the right cheekbone of Sanchez, who was not authorized to continue at that moment.

The Venezuelan regional champion had to come from less to more in the fight as he was faced with a very aggressive opponent who did not let him do his boxing in the first rounds. Sanchez’s left was a headache for the champion, but he was able to get out of that problem little by little.

As the rounds progressed, Hernandez adapted and was more aggressive and began to take control and hurt the Argentinean with strong combinations to the face. In the fourth chapter he connected several consecutive uppers and caused a cut in the cheekbone of the local that did not allow him to continue fighting.

Hernandez remains undefeated after 11 fights as a professional, with 7 knockouts. Sanchez, on the other hand, has a record of 8 wins, 5 losses and 3 draws.

Maira Moneo captured the World Boxing Association (WBA) interim lightweight belt with a technical knockout victory over Alys Sanchez this Saturday night at Luna Park in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

The Uruguayan had a great performance against the Venezuelan and won the interim crown in a great night of boxing in the mythical Argentinean venue.

Moneo did not hesitate to enter the exchange against the veteran Sanchez and both fought in an impressive duel full of action and emotion during the fight. The punishment inflicted by Moneo to Sanchez caused several injuries and inflammation in the face, so she could not continue before the ninth round ended and the technical knockout was decreed.

Moneo took advantage of a great opportunity for her career. The interim was approved because the champion of the category, Irish Katie Taylor, will take the rematch with Chantelle Cameron in super lightweight, an important fight for boxing in general and for which the pioneering body granted her the permission.

Moneo now has a record of 13 wins, 1 loss and 3 knockouts. Sanchez left his record at 17 wins, 9 setbacks, 1 draw and 6 knockouts.