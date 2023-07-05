Gabriel Morales and Luke Iannuccilli added to Aug 11 bill in Quincy

Undefeated prospects Gabriel “The Menace” Morales (7-0, 4 KOs), a lightweight, and middleweight Luke “The Quiet Storm” Iannuccilli (6-0, 3 KOs) have been added to the already stacked “Veterans Stadium Showcase” Pro-Am card.

Presented by Granite Chin Promotions (GCP), on Friday night, August 11th (Aug. 12th rain date), at Veterans Memorial Stadium in Quincy, Massachusetts.

Former New England Welterweight Champion Mike “Bad Man, Ohan, Jr. (18-2, 9 KOs), of Holbrook, and Haverhill’s Harry “The Hitman” Gigliotti (9-4, 3 KOs), reigning ABF Atlantic super lightweight title holder, will battle in the eight-round, main event in a non-title fight.

Gigliotti, Morales and Iannuccilli are Reyes Boxing stablemates.

“The future of local boxing is promoters working together not against each other,” GCP president Chris Traietti remarked. “When we combine resources, we can make the shows that fans want to see. Mike Reyes has been great to work with and we are honored to have three of his fighters on this card, one of which is headlining, Gigliotti.”

“It’s a pleasure for Reyes Boxing to be pairing up with Granite Chin to make amazing local fights that people deserve,” Promoter Micheal Reyes added. “Gabby, Harry and Luke all look forward to offering the crowd an amazing show.”

Morales, a union carpenter from Lowell (MA), is fighting in a six-rounder.

“I’m pretty excited about fighting on this show,” Morales said. “I think fighting outdoors will help. I do all my running outside. No roof and cleaner air than if we were fighting indoors in a crowded room. I’m a boxer-puncher who has good output and I can box. I want to keep this train rolling. I was supposed to fight a 5-0 opponent on a show a couple of weeks ago that was canceled. I’m fighting on this show to stay active. I’ll take my time, pick my spots, and get more comfortable in the ring.

“Lowell has always been a special part of me. I want to continue what Micky (Ward) did for our city. There’s no added pressure on me. I’m more honored because Lowell people chose me to watch. I’ve always been around Micky and his brother (Dicky Eklund), because a lot of my family grew up with them.”

Iannuccilli meets the always tough Maine middleweight Ryan Thomas Clark (2-4, 1 KO) in a six-round fight. Luke recently changed jobs and his position as janitor for the Town of Methuen has enabled him to be fresher during training sessions.

“It’s (changing jobs) made a tremendous difference,” Iannuccilli explained. “I worked manual jobs and then would go straight to the gym after work. That was physically draining. This job isn’t as physically demanding and I get out at 2 o’clock, so I get a nice break, and go to the gym refreshed.

“I’ve never fought outdoors, and I’m really excited about it. I’ve seen posts and pictures of outdoor shows and it’s always been an interest of mine. Outside will help with fresh air, no AC or heat, or fighting in a stuffy room. It’ll play big unless we have a super sunny, hot night.

“I respect all my opponents, but want to fight bigger names, and go after a local title. I was supposed to fight Baptiste (Julien, USBF Middleweight Champion), but it didn’t happen. If we both win on August 11th, I’d definitely be interested in fighting him down the road.”

Baptiste (5-3, 2 KOs), of Woburn, and Massachusetts titleholder Jamer Jones (3-1, 3 KOs), of Pittsfield, are in a middleweight unification bout for their two titles in the eight-round co-featured event.

Undefeated middleweight prospect Francis “Frank The Tank” Hogan (14-0, 13 KOs), of nearby Weymouth (MA), will provide chief support in an eight-round bout. Hogan, who was a 2020 USA Boxing Olympic Team alternate, will bring “Tank Time” to Quincy.

Also slated to fight on the undercard are undefeated Irish light heavyweights Tommy “The Governor” Hyde (5-0, 4 KOs) and Thomas “The Kid” O’Toole (7-0, 4 KOs) in a pair of six-round matches, as well as Scituate heavyweight Kevin Nagle (2-0, 2 KOs).

Card subject to change.

Tickets for “Veterans Stadium Showcase,” are on sale and available for purchase online at www.EventBrite.com.

Doors open at 5:30 p.m. ET with the amateur matches starting at 6:30 p.m. ET, pro card commences at 8 pm. ET.