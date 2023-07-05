‘Dumb’ Deontay Wilder ‘out of his mind’ with Andy Ruiz Jr. offer

Deontay Wilder offering Andy Ruiz Jr. a straight cut of a Pay Per View WBC heavyweight eliminator is set the threaten a deal getting over the line.

Andy Ruiz Sr – father and manager of Andy Ruiz Jr. – accused Wilder of attempting to avoid negotiating with him to go straight for his son.

This plan has backfired as Ruiz Sr. is now throwing a spanner into the works that could blow the whole event off the boxing map.

Speaking to IZQUIERDAZO, Ruiz blasted Wilder’s tactics and said the Alabama Slammer needs to get real to secure a battle of two former champions.

Andy Ruiz Sr. on Deontay Wilder

“What happens is that Wilder is a liar,” said Ruiz Sr. “He [Wilder] and his trainer [Malik Scott] want Andy to accept a ridiculous amount of money.

“But Andy is not a random name. Andy is a former world champion, the first Mexican heavyweight world champion in history. A former champion, he made history”.

Wilder reportedly put a thirty percent contract on the table for the PPV event that would be broadcast on Showtime and potentially staged in Los Angeles or Las Vegas.

Senior wants a significant improvement before signing off for his son.

“It’s not good money. They offer almost the same amount of money that [Andy] received when he beat [Luis] Ortiz.

“How is it possible to receive the same amount of money with Wilder than with King Kong [Ortiz]? Andy and Wilder are going to fill up a stadium. They are going to sell a crazy amount of PPV because everybody wants to see that fight.

“They are not offering a fair split. The only thing we are asking is a 50-50 split. We are not asking for anything else. 50-50, and we are ready to fight Wilder.

“We will give him a good beating. Wilder will suffer the same beating as Joshua [in 2019].”

No other options

On the situation getting personal in attacks by Wilder during interviews, Ruiz Sr. added: “He says that because he wants Andy to fight for less money. But why would he fight for less money?

“Our lawyer and I have been protecting Andy to being paid good money. Why would he accept a deal where they are offering less money?

“He will not accept. Andy has enough money because of the investments that he has made. He has millions of dollars. That’s why Wilder is angry because he had to negotiate with me.

“He wanted me to persuade my son to fight for a certain amount. He is dumb. But he is stupid if he thinks that I would try to persuade my son to accept a fight for that money when Andy doesn’t want to fight for that amount. He [Wilder] is out of his mind.”

Concluding by sending a message that Wilder has no alternatives for the summer, Ruiz Sr. stated: “We don’t have a deadline.

“Wilder doesn’t have any other options at this moment. Where is he going to fight? His option is to fight again with King Kong [Ortiz]. But Ortiz is low profile now. Nobody knows about him. He is not in the news anymore.

“There is Chris Arreola, but Arreola is going to fight Frank Sanchez. Joshua? He is not fighting Joshua at this moment.

“Fury? He will fight with Usyk in December [not confirmed], and they will probably have a rematch clause. They will fight again at the end of 2024.

“Wilder will be 40 years old at that moment. Andy is his only option, with both receiving good money.”

