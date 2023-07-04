The mystery of heavyweight Adam Kownacki’s demise

US-based Polish heavyweight Adam Kownacki is facing the end of his career after suffering a shock defeat at the hands of Joe Cusumano.

After going down to a fourth straight loss on June 24, three of which came via knockout, Kownacki is considered the first career victim of the pandemic.

Before the Covid 19 worldwide health crisis, Kownacki was 20-0 with 15 KOs and one of the top contenders in the sport. A March 2020 clash with Robert Helenius proved to be the catalyst for a career implosion never seen before at the highest level.

The fact the fight took place as the pandemic took hold of the world raises questions as to whether Kownacki contracted Covid. It also begs the question did Kownacki have long Covid?

Kownacki has never revealed publicly if he got the virus, but WBN has looked at the data, and the dates match up perfectly.

Losing four fights in a row must be hard for the 34-year-old, with the Brookylnite looking out of sorts in all four bouts. His last performance, however, for which he hooked up with Sugarhill Steward, was his best of the quartet.

Future Heavyweight champion

But before the pandemic, Kownacki was touted as a future world champion.

Heading into his last fight, the key questions leading up to the fight were whether Cusumano could keep up with the pace that Kownacki was sure to set. Whether Kownacki’s experience against Charles Martin, Chris Arreola, and Robert Helenius would be too much for Cusumano to overcome.

Cusumano wasted little time answering those questions, staggering Kownacki mid-way through round one with his vaunted right hand.

He landed a triple jab that set up a short, concussive overhand right that dropped the New Yorker hard near the end of the stanza.

Kownacki beat the count, and Cusumano was all over him at the bell.

Cusumano jumped on Kownacki early in round two, but he weathered the storm and launched his offensive, bloodying Cusumano’s nose and mouth.

From that point forward, the fight became a war of attrition, as Cusumano and Kownacki traded bombs to one another’s heads and bodies.

Kownacki’s body assault began paying off in round 3, as he temporarily forced Cusumano to fight off the back foot. The heavyweights traded fire in the center of the ring, with Kownacki landing a solid right to the temple to punctuate the round.

Cusumano loss

Just as the tide seemed to be turning, Cusumano wisely returned to the jab in round four, snapping Kownacki’s head repeatedly and halting his forward momentum.

The fighters again traded heavy leather, even after Cusumano’s mouthpiece came out. Once the action resumed, Cusumano landed a short right hand. It shook Kownacki to the core and finished the round strong with sharp left hooks and overhand rights.

Round five was more of the same. Kownacki focused on a body attack, and Cusumano landed stiff jabs and heavy right hands to the head.

The action was so fierce that ringside doctors checked in on both fighters at the end of the round.

Discomfort

Cusumano adjusted again in round six, landing sneaky left uppercuts that hurt Kownacki, who immediately began pawing at his right eye in discomfort.

The Sicilian launched a fierce attack in round seven, hurting Kownacki with heavy shots to the head. Kownacki’s body language was concerning, as he seemed to be on unsteady legs throughout the round.

Steward appeared ready to throw in the towel. He stopped as the brave Pole let his hands go on a tiring Cusumano.

Kownacki wobbled back to his corner at the bell, causing the physician to look at him again. He made a final stand in round eight, looking to turn the tide again with his trademark high volume.

Cusumano also seemed to be gathering his strength while patiently waiting for the right opportunity to attack. The opening came in the middle of the round, as a massive right hand opened a cut over Kownacki’s right eye. The second one staggered him against the ropes.

Sensing the end was near, Cusumano jumped all over Kownacki with thudding lefts and rights to the head and body. It forced Steward to finally throw in the towel to save his brave charge at 2:00 of the round.

Mystery

“I thought it was over a few times,” admits Cusumano. “But I would hit him really hard, and just when I thought it was over, he just kept on fighting.

“I had to push through too – sometimes I felt tired. It was back and forth – we both hurt each other. Adam’s a warrior and a great fighter, but the Sicilians came through tonight.”

With the biggest win of his career in the bag, the 6’4” Cusumano is setting his eyes on the division’s top names.

“I want to take the biggest fight out there,” stated Cusumano. “I’ve been doing this my whole life, and now it’s time to have something to show for it. I’d love to face Anthony Joshua.”

“We’re ready for anyone,” agreed CES Boxing promoter Jimmy Burchfield Sr. “After this dominant victory against a real heavyweight warrior in Adam Kownacki.

“He trained harder and was in the best shape of his boxing career tonight. We’ll take the most lucrative option because Juiseppe deserves it.

“This was a fight of the year and was the co-feature on a major platform. Any network would want to feature a power-punching heavyweight representing Italy and the United States.”

As Cusumano takes the plaudits, the mystery of Adam Kownacki’s demise will continue.

