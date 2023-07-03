WBC set to approve 2018 retired Tony Bellew vs 93% KO champ

World Boxing News understands that the World Boxing Council will approve any request from former cruiserweight champion Tony Bellew to undertake a two-weight title opportunity.

Bellew wants to make a sensational comeback to boxing against a knockout machine currently holding the WBC bridgerweight title. If he formally asks the WBC, they will grant Bellew’s wishes.

Lukaz Rozanski has been targeted by “The Bomber” despite knocking out heavyweight Alen Babic in one round last April. The pair contest the newest member of the WBC championships after the sanctioning body added an eighteenth in 2021.

The rugged Pole has 14 stoppages from 15 victories and would strike fear through many contenders at the weight. However, Bellew is not one of them.

Liverpool’s ex-champion turned boxing pundit wants the smoke and sees Rozanski as an easy path to becoming a multi-division ruler. Bellew previously ruled as cruiserweight champion between 2016 and 2017.

Despite retiring almost five years ago, Bellew believes his time to make a return and claim further glory is ripe.

Tony Bellew wants a comeback

“[Rozanski is] someone I think I could beat. I’m not going to lie, I’m forty years of age, and I don’t know [if I should make a comeback],” Bellew told talkSPORT.

“Getting ready [filming] for Creed III [movie] last year, I got in really good shape. I ended up seeing a set of abs that I hadn’t seen in the best part of a decade, and I thought, ‘Why not.’

“To be totally honest, I couldn’t make cruiserweight again safely. I’m straight up to the point, but I could make bridgerweight nice and comfortable. If I’m being honest, I think I’d absolutely pulverize him [Rozanski].

“I don’t know. We’ll have to wait and see. I’d have to go back to the gym for a little bit and spend some time there. Have I still got it? I don’t know. I’m not completely out of shape, I’ve always stayed in some type, but I don’t know.”

He added: “I don’t listen to dreamers. I’m just a kid from Liverpool, and the thought of becoming a two-weight world champion. I’d probably be the oldest UK champion that I can remember would be a feat that would be great.

“I know my body can get through a camp, and I know I can do it.”

WBC approval

On his last fight and after being out for five years, Bellew added: “I lost to arguably the greatest cruiserweight ever, and that was the last time I got into the ring. Could I beat him? Absolutely not, no.

“What would I be coming back for? To be a world champion. There’s nothing else worth coming back for.”

The WBC has a strong relationship with Bellew, meaning any serious request on his behalf would be looked at with favor. There’s also the fact that bridgerweight has struggled to capture the imagination of the fans since its inception.

Adding Bellew into the mix would be a shot in the arm for the 224-pound weight class. The division would be given an unprecedented spotlight if he could pull off a shock.

Follow WBN: Facebook, Insta, Twitter.