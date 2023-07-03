Josh Kelly vs Gabriel Corzo card finalized for July 15

The full card for Wasserman Boxing’s July 15 event in Newcastle can now be revealed as Josh Kelly faces off against Argentina’s Gabriel Corzo. The headline fight tops a packed show.
Kelly, the world No2, knows victory over the unbeaten and highly rated Corzo will put him within touching distance of huge fights in the super welterweight division.
The Sunderland fan tops a major night of action, including a British title fight, a heavyweight humdinger, a female star on the cusp of titles, dazzling prospects, and local favorites.
Kelly vs Corzo full card:
4×3 minutes Super Welterweight contest
Tom Summerbell vs Eligio Palacios
4×3 minutes Super Lightweight contest
Owen Rees vs Marvis Istrate
4×3 minutes Super Featherweight contest
Kai Richmond vs Karl Sampson
4×3 minutes Super Middleweight contest
Oliver Zaren vs Jay Byrne
6×3 minutes Super Welterweight contest
Samuel Antwi vs Ruben Angulo
6×3 minutes Super Welterweight contest
Troy Williamson vs Ramiro Blanco
8×2 minutes Flyweight contest
Chloe Watson vs Belen Valdebenito
6×3 minutes Super Lightweight contest
Ben Marksby vs Ricardo Fernandez
12×3 minutes vacant British Super Featherweight title
Liam Dillon vs Qais Ashfaq
4×3 minutes Featherweight contest
Codie Smith vs Francisco Rodriguez
8×3 minutes Heavyweight contest
Steven Robinson vs Franklin Ignatius
12×3 minutes WBO International Super Welterweight title
Josh Kelly vs Gabriel Corzo
Running order remains subject to change