Josh Kelly vs Gabriel Corzo card finalized for July 15

The full card for Wasserman Boxing’s July 15 event in Newcastle can now be revealed as Josh Kelly faces off against Argentina’s Gabriel Corzo. The headline fight tops a packed show.

Kelly, the world No2, knows victory over the unbeaten and highly rated Corzo will put him within touching distance of huge fights in the super welterweight division.

The Sunderland fan tops a major night of action, including a British title fight, a heavyweight humdinger, a female star on the cusp of titles, dazzling prospects, and local favorites.

Kelly vs Corzo full card:

4×3 minutes Super Welterweight contest

Tom Summerbell vs Eligio Palacios

4×3 minutes Super Lightweight contest

Owen Rees vs Marvis Istrate

4×3 minutes Super Featherweight contest

Kai Richmond vs Karl Sampson

4×3 minutes Super Middleweight contest

Oliver Zaren vs Jay Byrne

6×3 minutes Super Welterweight contest

Samuel Antwi vs Ruben Angulo

6×3 minutes Super Welterweight contest

Troy Williamson vs Ramiro Blanco

8×2 minutes Flyweight contest

Chloe Watson vs Belen Valdebenito

6×3 minutes Super Lightweight contest

Ben Marksby vs Ricardo Fernandez

12×3 minutes vacant British Super Featherweight title

Liam Dillon vs Qais Ashfaq

4×3 minutes Featherweight contest

Codie Smith vs Francisco Rodriguez

8×3 minutes Heavyweight contest

Steven Robinson vs Franklin Ignatius

12×3 minutes WBO International Super Welterweight title

Josh Kelly vs Gabriel Corzo

Running order remains subject to change