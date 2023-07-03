Deontay Wilder opponent taking a dive in 177 seconds laughed off

Deontay Wilder’s team has laughed off accusations that a sparring partner dived into their WBC-approved fight last October.

Wilder faced accusations from Andy Ruiz Sr., the father of his current target Andy Ruiz Jr., regarding possible foul play.

“The Bronze Bomber” demolished Robert Helenius in 177 seconds last October. The pair fought it out after spending time together training for Wilder’s previous clash with Tyson Fury.

As negotiations continue for a WBC final eliminator against Ruiz, Andy Sr. has sent shockwaves through the division with his latest allegations.

However, World Boxing News contacted Wilder’s co-manager Shelly Finkel who wouldn’t even entertain the notion. Essentially, Finkel said the allegations were not worth a mention.

Deontay Wilder in opponent dive claims

Ruiz Sr. had told IZQUIERDAZO: “Deontay Wilder wants to offer Andy [Jr] around thirty percent [of the entire purse for the Pay Per View fight].

“We want a fifty-fifty deal because Wilder is no longer a champion. He is coming from a very bad fight, where he fought against a sparring partner [Helenius].”

In a significant and damaging opinion, Ruiz Sr. stated: “I think that sparring partner dived. And Andy comes from a good fight that lasted twelve rounds”.

Despite suggestions they may not take that kind of comment lightly, Wilder and his team did just that. They brushed off the waffle as an irrelevance to preparations for the fight.

Wilder vs Ruiz

Senior’s verbal hammering comes after Wilder blamed the dad of the former world heavyweight champion. Wilder mentioned Andy Sr. directly when pointing out what he sees as the only problem left in the fight discussions.

“Stop playing around and be a man,” said Wilder. “Make your own decisions. Don’t allow your daddy to mess up your last few years. Daddy’s boy.”

“It’s okay to be that, but you’re a grown man with children depending on you.

“Remember that before it’s too late, you’ll have regrets while your father lectures you on how you should have saved your money,” he joked.

Wilder also gave a request and a timescale to conclude the deal.

“Andy. It’s time for the games to stop now, buddy. Let’s get this fight on, man. We offered you a hell of a lot of money.

“Now, the one thing I don’t want is I don’t want you to allow others to dictate your career at this moment in time.

“It’s only a short period that you have. You’ve got to man up to your responsibilities. Because if you allow others to dictate your life at this point, you’re going to end up with nothing,

“You’ll have zero. You’ll be broke, my man. Okay? So make wise decisions.”

