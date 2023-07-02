Savannah Marshall claims undisputed, Claressa Shields watches

Savannah Marshall is the new undisputed super-middleweight champion of the world and potentially on a collision course once again with arch-rival Claressa Shields following a victory over Franchon Crews-Dezurn in Manchester, England tonight.

The frenetic fight went ten rounds at a fast pace and was hard-fought throughout, with both boxers wearing the marks of battle afterwards. While Marshall seemed a certain winner when the final bell rang, a strange 95-95 scorecard from one judge turned the result into a majority decision rather than the unanimous decision onlookers had expected.

“She (Crews-Dezurn) is a tough, tough woman. I thought she came on stronger, some of the rounds were close but I felt landed the better shots,” said Marshall.

Shields was ringside for the fight and had some choice comments for Marshall afterwards as she seemed to agree to another showdown in the future.

“I will fight her at whatever weight she wants to fight at,” Shields said. “She is going to get beat up… that’s what is going to happen.

“[I saw] a lot of weaknesses and she didn’t learn from her last fight. I agreed with the first judge who had it 95-95. The fight was close – I expected a better performance from both girls.”

Crews-Dezurn tried to keep the fight at close range to negate Marshall’s reach and power, which made for a frequently scrappy encounter. Marshall’s power shots took their toll when they did land, which only encouraged Crews-Dezurn to maintain her short-range approach.

Another perfect performance from Ben Whittaker showcased why the Wolverhampton man is a megastar in the making as he made entertaining work of cruising past the game but outgunned Vladimir Beljusky before eventually stopping him in the eighth round.

Whittaker holds ‘Prince’ Naseem Hamed as one of his boxing icons and emulates his hero’s style in the ring, showboating repeatedly on his way to victory as a way of demonstrating the superiority of his skills versus the opponents placed in front of him.

Whittaker has made no secret of his intent to fast-track himself to world title contention. Still, tonight was only the 2020 Olympics silver medallist’s fourth professional fight and the eight rounds it went were valuable experience in a young pro career.

It’s too early for the light-heavyweight to start naming names when it comes to his next opponent, but all the signs are that he’s on track to fight the biggest names in the world in the course of his career.