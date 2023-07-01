Deontay Wilder ‘could be killed’ in the ring, ‘has a cracked skull’

Deontay Wilder will never be the same again after sharing three grueling fights with heavyweight rival Tyson Fury.

According to Fury’s father, John, Wilder left their trilogy with a cracked skull that ‘cracked like an egg’ when the American was knocked out.

“The Gypsy King” defeated Wilder twice, once in 2020 and again in 2021. Fury engaged in warfare with the heavy-handed puncher.

Both men hit the canvas several times and endured massive shots to the head.

Their last battle was voted Fight of the Year, with a fourth meeting still on the cards and never off the table.

Deontay Wilder skull

World Boxing News reported that Wilder remains an option for Fury to fight at Wembley if the Oleksandr Usyk clash doesn’t happen.

Fury and Usyk were due to collide for the undisputed title, with his team holding talks with Alexander Krassyuk and K2 for months.

Usyk vs Fury failed due to a contract dispute. The collapse has left Fury out of action for six months. Wilder will undoubtedly get the call for a Wembley showdown if Fury continues to struggle for opponents.

If that scenario transpires, John fears for Wilder as he says Tyson significantly damaged the five-year reigning WBC titleholder.

“I’m worried about him fighting Wilder because I’m afraid of him killing Wilder,” Fury told freebets.com.

“Wilder’s got a cracked skull. His skull is cracked like an egg. That kind of thing can’t be repaired, so if Tyson hits him again, he could kill him.”

The fourth fight is not needed

Continuing on the Fury vs Wilder trilogy being one-sided, John doesn’t see a fourth installment as needed, despite the 2021 honors.

“So I’ve said, ‘Unless you want a funeral on your hands and the death of Deontay Wilder, keep from him.’

“He’s beaten him three times and massacred him each time. He beat him [in the first fight, which was scored a draw] when he’d just lost eight-stone. He’d been out of the ring for three years.

“He poses no threat. The only danger he poses is Tyson killing him. That danger and smoke, we don’t want.

“Let him go faff about with these blokes he can hit once. They’ll lay on the floor and carry on. He’s no good to Tyson.

“I don’t want to go to my grave knowing my son’s killed somebody,” concluded Fury.

Whether John likes it or not, Wilder gaining another shot at Fury is in the pipeline. A WBC heavyweight title final eliminator for the mandatory position is set to happen in the coming months.

If Wilder beats Andy Ruiz Jr., WBC President Mauricio Sulaiman will reorder the fight immediately. Fury vs Wilder IV will be slated for 2024, ‘cracked skull’ and all.

