Boxing champ hits music charts years after Simon Cowell rejection

Franchon Crews-Dezurn is riding high in the music charts years after X Factor judge Simon Cowell dismissed her singing career.

With a lifetime of achievements defying the naysayers, the undisputed Super Middleweight World Champion is experiencing a week like no other.

The ‘Heavy Hitting Diva’ started the week with her highly anticipated debut single ‘Secret Place’ entering the lauded Music Week Commercial Club Charts. It debuted at number thirty.

The dynamic dance track produced by songwriter C-Rod at Miami’s renowned Criteria Recording Studios has quickly ascended the charts to sit at #19 currently.

The single executive produced by Crews-Dezurn’s manager and CEO of Patriak Records, Peter Kahn, can be heard here.

Patriak Records will also release Crews-Dezurn’s debut album in early 2024. [Kahn was voted the 2022 Boxing Manager of the Year by the Boxing Writers Association of America].

This Saturday, July 1, Crews-Dezurn, [8-1, 2 KOs] caps off her extraordinary week by defending her Undisputed Super Middleweight World Titles against number one ranked contender Savannah Marshall [12-1, 10 KOs].

The fight takes place at the famed AO Arena in Manchester, England. Crews-Dezurn vs Marshall will be broadcast in the United States on ESPN+ [2:30 p.m. ET].

A remarkable fight week feature by Michael Rothstein for ESPN can be viewed on the network.

Simon Cowell rejection

Franchon’s musical journey began at 17, appearing on American Idol. Despite being told by Simon Cowell that “You can’t be good at everything,” Crews-Dezurn has made it her mission to prove him wrong.

She’s already conquered the world of boxing. FCD has accomplished feats unparalleled in the sport’s history. She now sets her sights on fulfilling her lifelong dream as a musical artist.

Hailing from Virginia, Crews-Dezurn’s musical influences span various genres. This platform gave her a versatile and dynamic foundation for her artistic expression.

She aims to cap a great week of personal success with a title defense in the UK.

