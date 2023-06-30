Deontay Wilder vs Andy Ruiz Jr could be for vacant WBC title

World Boxing News understands that Deontay Wilder and rival Andy Ruiz Jr. could fight for the vacant WBC heavyweight title.

The surprise scenario hinges on an upcoming ‘game-changer’ announcement by current green and gold belt holder Tyson Fury.

If Fury signs off on facing UFC champion Francis Ngannou or anyone outside the scope of the sport, the WBC may have to act and remove the strap from the two-time world champion.

A final decision is due soon as Wilder and Ruiz bid to remove the last obstacles before landing a potentially colossal Pay Per View.

“The Bronze Bomber” and “The Destroyer” were sanctioned to fight by the WBC almost a year ago. Both won interim bouts to set up the clash. However, discussions have only gotten serious recently.

Al Haymon has had his eyes on the fight for almost two years. And now, both fighters have an added incentive with the possibility of at least the interim WBC belt.

Deontay Wilder vs Andy Ruiz Jr

If Fury doesn’t announce a WBC-sanctioned fight soon, the Council must consider Wilder vs Ruiz for the interim or vacant title.

Wilder vs Ruiz will need to be signed off too, but Haymon would have a massive event on his hands, possibly for Las Vegas around the late summer.

It’s no secret that Wilder wants to regain his old strap. Ruiz has also stated previously that the WBC belt is the one he wants.

“I got all these houses, but my dreams are not done. But I want that WBC belt. I told my son, ‘I won’t retire until I have this WBC belt.

“Even if I lost again and lost another time, I’m still fighting until I get this belt. I want to stay champion and stay relevant with the WBC belt. Little by little, we’re getting there.”

Wilder is currently ranked number one with the WBC, giving him the first option if Fury officially walks away. Ruiz is at two following his victory over Luis Ortiz last September.

Tyson Fury dilemma

Therefore, it’s down to Fury what avenue he wants to take after trying and failing to land a title defense since Christmas, by his own admission.

“I can’t wait till my next fight,” said Fury. “I’ve been training daily from Christmas trying to get a fight.

“I’ve tried many fighters and have had no luck, but that won’t keep me down. I’m blessed every day I wake up!

“I know God loves me, and everything will work out the way it should, as it always does. I can’t wait for you all to see what I’ve got coming for you guys. It’s show-stopping.”

That ‘Show-Stopper” cannot be anything other than Oleksandr Usyk, Wilder, Ruiz, or Anthony Joshua. The fans would be disappointed with anything less.

The only other move Fury could make that would be anywhere near as big as he says would be to face another combat star outside of the sport.

If that happens, the WBC faces a huge dilemma.

Follow WBN: Facebook, Insta, Twitter.