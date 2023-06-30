Cruiserweight Muhsin Cason eyes title by the end of 2023

Undefeated cruiserweight Muhsin Cason (11-0, 8 KOs) has his sight set on taking his career to the next level this year. Cason has emerged as a rising prospect and envisions captuing a regional title by the end of the year.

Muhsin Cason has honed his skills and demonstrated his immense potential in the ring. Advised by renowned figure in the boxing industry Amer Abdallah, Cason is ready to take on new challenges and make a mark in the competitive world of the cruiserweight division.

Cason, The brother of former two-time heavyweight world champion, Hasim Rahman said, “I’m ready to take my career to new heights.” He added, “With each fight, I have improved in every area of my game. The experience I’ve gained in the ring, at the gym, and fighting top-level guys has given me the confidence to compete at the next level.”

Signed to Home Team Management, Cason made his Saudi Arabia debut, in February of this year. Scoring a first-round knockout against Taryel Jafarov (21-6, 19 KOs), the pair squared off at Diriyah Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. With Abdallah guiding his career, Cason, who goes by the moniker “The Muslim Boxer,” could be the next big superstar in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

Abdallah, who’s the driving force of boxing in the region said, “Muhsin’s performance in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia was nothing short of extraordinary.” Abdallah continued, “His triumph over a formidable opponent in such a high-profile venue showcased his ability to perform under pressure and he rose to the occasion. With this huge win, Muhsin has positioned himself as a force to be reckoned with in the cruiserweight division. He has a massive online presence. His niche social media following has now captured the attention of boxing fans globally.”

Muhsin Cason is determined to continue his ascent to the top of the cruiserweight division. Looking ahead to the remainder of 2023, his unbeaten record and superb power have garnered significant attention. He intends to seize every opportunity to showcase his skills on the global stage.

“Fighting in Saudi Arabia was a dream come true for me,” continued Cason. “The plan is to continue making a name for myself in the United States and Saudi Arabia. I want to be known worldwide as a fighter that carries himself with a warrior spirit and integrity. Every fight is an opportunity to become special. I plan to take advantage of every situation.”

Cason’s trusted advisor, Amer Abdallah, contined to express his confidence in his protege, stating, “Muhsin Cason possesses immense talent and a hunger for success that is unmatched. We have big plans for him this year, and we are excited to see him rise to the challenges that lie ahead. Expect great things from Muhsin in 2023.”