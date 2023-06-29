Deontay Wilder down ‘longer than ten’ after weigh-in peacocking

Deontay Wilder got dropped ‘ longer than ten seconds’ after peacocking at the weigh-in for one of his earlier fights.

Wilder doesn’t get his comeuppance often, but one of his opponents believes he did just that in a first career knockdown.

After disrespecting veteran heavyweight Harold Sconiers in 2010, Wilder got planted on the canvas in one of his most debated knockdowns. Fans and media who witnessed the event in California are adamant a then 24-year-old Wilder could have been counted out.

Despite the drama, “The Bronze Bomber” eventually won via stoppage in four. The victory preserved his record of beating every opponent faced within four rounds.

Deontay Wilder dropped

However, no video of the fight exists in which Wilder was dropped badly early on. The Fantasy Springs Casino arena only recorded the main event when the referee reportedly saved Wilder.

Sconiers was a late call-up for Wilder. He got drafted in at a few days’ notice for Wilder. Recently, the American recalled his first meeting with the cocky future WBC heavyweight champion.

“At the weigh-in, we show up,” Sconiers told SportBible. “We’re face to face as they have us do. At some point, Wilder takes [it] upon himself to. He kind of leers over me and pushes his chest up into my face.

“He just pushes his nose down to my face. And what I really felt was a disrespectful way. It was a really disrespectful, over-the-top intimidation technique.

“I know he’s the young hotshot. He’s got to try and sell the tickets, but I felt that was out of line.”

Dissed

On being the elder statesman of the pair, Sconiers expected things to be a bit more amicable with far less animosity.

“In my mind, I’m thinking, ‘Who does this young kid think he is?’ Like, I’ve had all these fights. I’ve been around the block more times than he can probably count, with better competition than him.

“He’s just starting out and trying to make his way. Who does he think he is to step up to me like that?

“Yeah, I’m coming in as the opponent, but don’t show me that kind of disrespect. I have nothing against Wilder. Now I really applaud his rise to the top after our fight and how he could sustain that.

“I think it’s awesome, but at that moment, him maybe being a little hotblooded, a little young and naive, I said that was a bit disrespectful,” he concluded.

Wilder went from strength to strength after that victory and has only lost to Tyson Fury. His next bout is expected to be against Andy Ruiz Jr. in the summer.

Regarding Sconiers, he retired seven bouts from the Wilder knockout, having won just once against Jameel McCline in 2012.

