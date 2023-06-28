Top British bouts for Tyson Fury vs Anthony Joshua to follow

In a move designed to liven up the heavyweight division, Tyson Fury recently reignited the potential for a fight against fellow Brit Anthony Joshua. Increasingly frustrated at talks for a unification bout with Oleksandr Usyk breaking down, Fury attempted to push Joshua into signing a contract for a September meeting.

That fight now looks unlikely to happen, with no response from Joshua, even if all the online sportsbooks would have been offering their best boxing odds for a meeting between the two. All-British heavyweight fights are always guaranteed to draw a crowd though. So while we wait to see if those two can get it together, we thought we would take a journey back in time to some of the greatest ever bouts featuring two Brits.

Joe Bugner vs. Henry Cooper

Cooper was one of the most well loved British boxers of all time and famously went toe-to-toe twice with Muhammad Ali. But in 1971, in his late 30s, he faced the Hungarian-born Joe Bugner, who was a naturalized citizen of both Australia and Great Britain. He was also just 21-years-old.

On the line were Cooper’s British, European, and Commonwealth belts. After a grueling 15-round fight, Bugner was awarded the decision by just a quarter of a point. This was a very unpopular decision with the crowd and the wider public and Cooper promptly retired from the sport in disgust.

Frank Bruno vs. Lennox Lewis

In 1993, Lennox Lewis was making a second defense of his WBC heavyweight title and a “Battle of Britain” was scheduled against Frank Bruno. Bruno is another widely loved fighter in the UK and was making his third attempt to become a heavyweight champion.

Lewis was favorite to win the bout, however, and largely controlled the fight after a brief wobble in the third round. He eventually forced the referee to stop the fight halfway through the seventh and ultimately became the undisputed heavyweight champion. Bruno did manage to fulfill his dream too though, beating Oliver McCall in 1995.

Nigel Benn vs. Chris Eubank

The late 1980s and early 1990s was a very special time for British boxing – and that was true throughout the weight divisions. Nigel Benn and Chris Eubank’s rivalry was one of the most heated and it did seem as if the two fighters really did utterly despise each other.

They first met in 1990 in a pulsating bout in which both fighters went at each other with outstanding ferocity. Eubank won the WBO middleweight belt in the ninth after being knocked down himself earlier in the round. The rematch three years later was another classic that ended in a controversial draw, allowing both men to retain their respective world titles.

Carl Froch vs. George Groves

This is another British pairing that really couldn’t stand each other. Groves had promised to knock down Froch in the opening round of their initial bout in 2013 and was well ahead later in the fight when the referee halted the action after Froch had put his rival down.

The IBF eventually ordered a rematch and the two fighters prepared to face each other once again a year later. Groves looked impressive once again but couldn’t handle a flurry of punches from Froch in the eighth. That silenced the critics – and the doubters – and heralded Froch’s retirement as a bona fide champion.

The Fury-Joshua Saga Continues

With all those – and more – examples of exhilarating all-British fight nights, it is no surprise that Tyson Fury seems keen to meet Anthony Joshua in the ring. The bout would be incredibly lucrative and a guaranteed ratings winner for the sport while it waits for Usyk to agree to a unification bout.

Joshua’s pedigree has decreased after losing to Andy Ruiz Jr. and twice to Oleksandr Usyk but would definitely be looked at in a different light if he were to beat Fury. But the Gypsy King would be a huge favorite and knows that if an agreement is made at any time in the future, he would probably come away victorious.