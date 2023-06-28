Robert Simms calls out Joe Cusumano after Adam Kownacki stoppage

Michigan-based heavyweight Robert Simms has set his sights on a rematch against streaking heavyweight Joe Cusumano after Cusumano scored a career-best victory this past Saturday in stopping longtime heavyweight contender Adam Kownacki.

Simms bested Cusumano via unanimous decision in 2018 and believes now is the time for a sequel.

“Now is the perfect time to rematch Cusumano and really show everyone what I’m capable of,” said Simms.

“I would think he’d want a chance to avenge a loss. I believe I’m a couple bad scorecards away from being undefeated. Cusumano is easy work and I’d definitely jump at the chance to prove that to a worldwide audience.”

Simms (12-3-1, 3 KOs) is also coming off of a career-best victory as he dominated the previously unbeaten James McKenzie Morrison to earn a unanimous decision last October, earning him a WBC U.S. title.

The Saginaw native is 5-1-1 since facing Cusumano and has fought professionally since 2015. Simms’ losses have all come by either split or majority decision and to fighters with a combined 38-1-1 record at the time of facing Simms.

“Robert Simms is coming off a big win and has beaten some highly-regarded prospects in the division, including Cusamano on his way up,” said Dmitriy Salita, President of Salita Promotions, Simms’ promoter.

“All of his losses easily could have been judged the other way. Robert can really fight and has shown that he can beat bigger opponents. He is a hard worker who perfected his skills in the art of the sweet science.”