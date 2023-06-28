Deontay Wilder ‘opponent took a dive’ in 177-second knockout

Deontay Wilder faces accusations of a sparring partner opponent diving the father of his current target Andy Ruiz Jr.

“The Bronze Bomber” demolished Robert Helenius in 177 seconds last October. The pair fought it out after spending time together training for Wilder’s previous clash with Tyson Fury.

As negotiations continue for a WBC final eliminator against Ruiz, Andy Sr. has sent shockwaves through the division with his latest allegations.

Deontay Wilder accusations

“Deontay Wilder wants to offer Andy [Jr] around thirty percent [of the entire purse for the Pay Per View fight],” Ruiz Sr. told IZQUIERDAZO.

“We want a fifty-fifty deal because Wilder is no longer a champion. He is coming from a very bad fight, where he fought against a sparring partner [Helenius].”

Adding in a significant and damaging opinion, Ruiz Sr. stated: “I think that sparring partner dived. And Andy comes from a good fight that lasted twelve rounds”.

Wilder and his team may not take that kind of comment lightly, whether lost in translation or a throwaway comment. Co-manager Shelly Finkel takes legal matters involving his fighter very seriously.

In addition, consequences to Ruiz’s words may be forthcoming.

Andy Ruiz Jr negotiations

Senior’s verbal hammering comes after Wilder blamed the dad of the former world heavyweight champion. Wilder mentioned Andy Sr. directly when pointing out what he sees as the only problem left in the fight discussions.

“Stop playing around and be a man,” said Wilder. “Make your own decisions. Don’t allow your daddy to mess up your last few years. Daddy’s boy.”

“It’s okay to be that, but you’re a grown man with children depending on you.

“Remember that before it’s too late, you’ll have regrets while your father lectures you on how you should have saved your money,” he joked.

Wilder also gave an ultimatum and a timescale to conclude the deal.

“Andy. It’s time up for the games now, buddy. Let’s get this fight on, man. We offered you a hell of a lot of money.

“Now, the one thing I don’t want is I don’t want you to allow others to dictate your career at this moment in time.

“It’s only a short period that you have. You’ve got to man up to your responsibilities. Because if you allow others to dictate your life at this point, you’re going to end up with nothing,

“You’ll have zero. You’ll be broke, my man. Okay? So make wise decisions.”

