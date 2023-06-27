The best boxing movies to watch on Netflix

Boxing is a sport that combines physical strength, skill, strategy, and mental toughness. It is also a source of inspiration for many filmmakers who have created some of the most memorable and thrilling movies in cinema history. Whether you are a fan of boxing or not, you can enjoy watching these movies that showcase the drama, the action, and the emotion of the ring.

In this article, we will review some of the best boxing movies that you can watch on Netflix right now. We will also analyze how these movies portray the sport and its impact on the lives of the characters.

Creed (2015) and Creed II (2018)

Creed is a spin-off and sequel to the Rocky series, starring Michael B. Jordan as Adonis Creed, the son of Apollo Creed, Rocky Balboa’s former rival and friend. Adonis never knew his father, who died before he was born, but he inherited his passion for boxing. He seeks out Rocky (Sylvester Stallone) as his mentor and trainer, and together they face various challenges and opponents in the ring.

Creed II is the sequel to Creed, and it follows Adonis as he prepares to face Viktor Drago (Florian Munteanu), the son of Ivan Drago (Dolph Lundgren), who killed Apollo in Rocky IV. Adonis must deal with the pressure of living up to his father’s legacy, while Rocky must confront his own past and his relationship with Ivan.

These movies are not only about boxing, but also about family, identity, legacy, and redemption. They pay homage to the original Rocky series, but also stand on their own as compelling stories with well-developed characters and realistic fight scenes. They also feature a great soundtrack and cinematography that enhance the mood and atmosphere of the movies.

Million Dollar Baby (2004)

Million Dollar Baby is a drama film directed by Clint Eastwood, who also stars as Frankie Dunn, a grizzled boxing trainer who reluctantly agrees to train Maggie Fitzgerald (Hilary Swank), a determined young woman who wants to become a professional boxer. Frankie and Maggie develop a close bond as they work together to achieve her dream, but they also face some tragic and unexpected obstacles along the way.

Million Dollar Baby is a movie that explores the themes of ambition, sacrifice, loyalty, and love. It is also a movie that challenges the stereotypes and expectations of female boxers, as Maggie proves herself to be a fierce and talented fighter who earns the respect and admiration of her peers and opponents. The movie won four Academy Awards, including Best Picture, Best Director, Best Actress for Swank, and Best Supporting Actor for Morgan Freeman, who plays Eddie Dupris, Frankie’s friend and assistant.

Raging Bull (1980)

Raging Bull is a biographical film directed by Martin Scorsese, based on the life and career of Jake LaMotta (Robert De Niro), a middleweight boxer who was known for his brutal style and temper. The movie depicts LaMotta’s rise and fall in the boxing world, as well as his turbulent personal life that was marked by violence, jealousy, and self-destruction.

Raging Bull is widely regarded as one of the greatest films ever made, and one of Scorsese’s masterpieces. It is a movie that showcases the artistry and craftsmanship of filmmaking, from the black-and-white cinematography to the editing to the sound design. It is also a movie that features one of De Niro’s most iconic performances, as he transformed himself physically and emotionally to portray LaMotta in different stages of his life. The movie won two Academy Awards, for Best Actor for De Niro and Best Editing for Thelma Schoonmaker.

The Fighter (2010)

The Fighter is a biographical film directed by David O. Russell, based on the true story of Micky Ward (Mark Wahlberg), a welterweight boxer from Lowell, Massachusetts, who overcame several hardships to become a world champion. The movie focuses on Micky’s relationship with his half-brother Dicky Eklund (Christian Bale), a former boxer who became addicted to crack cocaine and served time in prison. Dicky tries to help Micky with his training and career, but he also causes him many problems and conflicts with his family and girlfriend.

The Fighter is a movie that balances humor and drama, as it depicts the struggles and triumphs of Micky and Dicky. It is also a movie that features outstanding performances from the cast, especially Bale, who won an Academy Award for Best Supporting Actor for his portrayal of Dicky. The movie also won an Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress for Melissa Leo, who plays Alice Ward, Micky and Dicky’s mother and manager.

Southpaw (2015)

Southpaw is a drama film directed by Antoine Fuqua, starring Jake Gyllenhaal as Billy Hope, a light heavyweight champion who loses everything after a tragic incident that results in the death of his wife Maureen (Rachel McAdams). Billy spirals into depression and alcoholism, and loses custody of his daughter Leila (Oona Laurence). He seeks the help of Tick Wills (Forest Whitaker), a former boxer and trainer who runs a gym for underprivileged kids. Billy tries to rebuild his life and career, and to regain the trust and love of his daughter.

Southpaw is a movie that showcases the physical and emotional transformation of Gyllenhaal, who gained muscle and trained extensively to play Billy. It is also a movie that explores the themes of grief, redemption, and fatherhood. It features a powerful soundtrack by Eminem, who also co-produced the movie.

Conclusion

Boxing is more than just a sport. It is a way of life, a source of inspiration, and a form of art. These movies that we have reviewed are some of the best examples of how boxing can be portrayed on the big screen. They are movies that will make you laugh, cry, cheer, and think. They are movies that will show you the beauty and the brutality of boxing, and the human spirit that drives it.

We hope you enjoyed this article, and we encourage you to watch these movies if you haven’t already. They are some of the best boxing movies to watch on Netflix right now, and they will not disappoint you. Thank you for reading, and happy watching!