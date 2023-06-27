Khail Coe, Javier Zamarron, and Trinidad Vargas stay undefeated

Three Split-T Management fighters were impressive in keeping their undefeated records intact with victories this past Saturday night.

In New York, light heavyweight Khalil Coe stopped Buneet Bisla in round seven of their eight-round fight at The Madison Square Theater.

Coe was impressive from the ouetset as he dropped Bisla with a jab in the opening frame, Coe was credited with a second knockdown in the round as he landed a right that Bisla down again,

Coe continued to dominate as he bloodied those of Bisla. In round seven, Coe landed a hard uppercut that clearly hurt Bisla. “The Big Steppa” followed up with a barrage of punches that forced the stoppage.

With his second consecutive stoppage win, the Flemington, New Jersey native remained undefeated at 6-0-1 with four knockouts. Bisla of British Columbia, suffered his first defeat and is now 7-1.

In Milwaukee, junior lightweight, Javier Zamarron took out Prentice Canada in the second round of their six-round junior lightweight bout at The Harley-Davidson Museum.

The 22 year-old Zamarron thrilled the hometown crowd as the native of Sheboygan was dominant in his outing that saw hm go to 4-0 with three knockouts,

In Philadelphia, bantamweight Trinidad Vargas boxed his way to a four-round unanimous decision over Luis Rivera at the 2300 Arena.

Vargas showed the boxing skills that made him a 13-time National Amateur Champion.

Vargas, 20 of Grand Prairie, Texas won by scores of 40-36 on all cards and is now 3-0. Rivera was making his pro debut.